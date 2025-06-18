Tyler Perry Sexual Assault Shock — Media Mogul, 55, Sued for $260MILLION by Fellow Male Actor Over 'Abuse and Harassment'

Perry, who is close friends with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has been accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment and sexual battery among other allegations, according to court documents.

But his team have been quick to deny the claims, branding the lawsuit a "scam."

Court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court claim Dixon and Perry first met at an event back in 2019.

Dixon alleges Perry hand picked him out of a crowd and asked for his phone number so he could get him an acting role.