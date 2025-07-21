EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Dog the Bounty Hunter's Stepson Brought Child to Gun Range Years Before He Accidentally Shot and Killed Teen — As Detectives Investigate Tragic Incident
Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepson, Gregory Zecca, took his young child to the gun range and introduced him to weapons years before he would accidentally murder the 13-year-old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The tragic incident occurred at their Naples, Florida, apartment on Saturday, July 19, which sources labeled a freak accident.
'Getting Some Range Time'
Zecca's Instagram account, which appears to have been deactivated following the shocking loss, revealed the moment when he and his son, Anthony, only 9 years old at the time, spent time at a gun range.
The father, also a bounty hunter like his stepdad Dog, brought Anthony to Franktown Firearms Shooting Center in Franktown, Colorado, in 2021 to practice shooting a rifle.
"Getting some range time in with our buddies @franktownfirearms," Zecca, 38, wrote at the time alongside snaps from the day, including one of the young boy holding a large gun.
The posts resurfaced following the shooting. Law enforcement officials confirmed they arrived at the scene after receiving a call about the shooting around 8 PM ET.
Authorities have classified the incident as "isolated" and have not announced any arrests as of yet.
Dog's Family Tragedy
A spokesperson told RadarOnline.com: "The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in connection with a shooting incident on Sumter Grove Way in Naples on Saturday.
"The call came into our dispatch at 8:08 p.m. This was an isolated incident. Our detectives are conducting a thorough investigation, looking into all the elements of this tragic incident."
"The investigation includes statements from witnesses who were at the scene, forensic testing, subpoenas, and search warrants," the statement concluded.
Following the shooting, the reality star's family also expressed their shock in a statement: "Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony."
Francie is Dog's sixth wife, whom he married after losing his fifth spouse, Beth, to stage 2 throat cancer in 2019. Just a year prior, Franchie was left a widow as well, after her late husband, Bob Frane, died
"We understood the pain that the other one was feeling and (in) those tough days and moments, we helped each other stand up, Franchie said of their bond. "We could cry with each other and talk about what we were feeling… It brought us together in this amazing way."
Zecca is Francie's son from her previous marriage.
In Her Own Words: Virginia Giuffre's Handwritten Diary Claimed the FBI Had Hidden Camera Footage From Epstein's Properties — in Bombshell That Contradicts Trump's D.O.J. Memo
According to reports, Zecca works with Dog, 72, on his bounty hunting team.
Fans were quick to take to Dog's Instagram to send their condolences following the teenager's death, as one person wrote: "Heard about your grandson. So sorry."
Another asked: "Dog, is your family okay?" and a user said, "Sending my prayers to your family!"