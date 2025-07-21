Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusive Details > Dog The Bounty Hunter
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Dog the Bounty Hunter's Stepson Brought Child to Gun Range Years Before He Accidentally Shot and Killed Teen — As Detectives Investigate Tragic Incident

Photo of Dog the Bounty Hunter and Anthony, Anthony at gun range.
Source: @franciedogchapman/Instagram; @zeccagreg/Instagram

Dog the Bounty Hunter's family suffered a shocking tragedy over the weekend.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 21 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Dog the Bounty Hunter's stepson, Gregory Zecca, took his young child to the gun range and introduced him to weapons years before he would accidentally murder the 13-year-old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The tragic incident occurred at their Naples, Florida, apartment on Saturday, July 19, which sources labeled a freak accident.

Article continues below advertisement

'Getting Some Range Time'

Photo of Gregory Zecca and his son, Anything
Source: @zeccagreg/Instagram

Dog's stepson, Gregory Zecca (above), introduced his young son to guns years before he accidentally killed him.

Zecca's Instagram account, which appears to have been deactivated following the shocking loss, revealed the moment when he and his son, Anthony, only 9 years old at the time, spent time at a gun range.

The father, also a bounty hunter like his stepdad Dog, brought Anthony to Franktown Firearms Shooting Center in Franktown, Colorado, in 2021 to practice shooting a rifle.

"Getting some range time in with our buddies @franktownfirearms," Zecca, 38, wrote at the time alongside snaps from the day, including one of the young boy holding a large gun.

The posts resurfaced following the shooting. Law enforcement officials confirmed they arrived at the scene after receiving a call about the shooting around 8 PM ET.

Authorities have classified the incident as "isolated" and have not announced any arrests as of yet.

Article continues below advertisement

Dog's Family Tragedy

dog
Source: MEGA

Dog and his loved ones were 'grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident.'

A spokesperson told RadarOnline.com: "The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation in connection with a shooting incident on Sumter Grove Way in Naples on Saturday.

"The call came into our dispatch at 8:08 p.m. This was an isolated incident. Our detectives are conducting a thorough investigation, looking into all the elements of this tragic incident."

"The investigation includes statements from witnesses who were at the scene, forensic testing, subpoenas, and search warrants," the statement concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Francie and Anthony
Source: @franciedogchapman/Instagram

Authorities continue to investigate Anthony's death.

Following the shooting, the reality star's family also expressed their shock in a statement: "Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony."

Francie is Dog's sixth wife, whom he married after losing his fifth spouse, Beth, to stage 2 throat cancer in 2019. Just a year prior, Franchie was left a widow as well, after her late husband, Bob Frane, died

"We understood the pain that the other one was feeling and (in) those tough days and moments, we helped each other stand up, Franchie said of their bond. "We could cry with each other and talk about what we were feeling… It brought us together in this amazing way."

Zecca is Francie's son from her previous marriage.

READ MORE ON Exclusive Details
split photo of Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein

In Her Own Words: Virginia Giuffre's Handwritten Diary Claimed the FBI Had Hidden Camera Footage From Epstein's Properties — in Bombshell That Contradicts Trump's D.O.J. Memo

Photo of Natalie Suleman

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: 'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Drops Ultra Rare Photo With Her Children During 50th Birthday Bash — As Controversial Mom Prepares To Redefine Herself After New Documentary

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

dog
Source: @franciedogchapman/Instagram

Zecca is Dog's wife Francie's son from a previous marriage.

According to reports, Zecca works with Dog, 72, on his bounty hunting team.

Fans were quick to take to Dog's Instagram to send their condolences following the teenager's death, as one person wrote: "Heard about your grandson. So sorry."

Another asked: "Dog, is your family okay?" and a user said, "Sending my prayers to your family!"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.