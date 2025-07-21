EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Dog the Bounty Hunter's Stepson Brought Child to Gun Range Years Before He Accidentally Shot and Killed Teen — As Detectives Investigate Tragic Incident

Zecca's Instagram account, which appears to have been deactivated following the shocking loss, revealed the moment when he and his son, Anthony, only 9 years old at the time, spent time at a gun range.

The father, also a bounty hunter like his stepdad Dog, brought Anthony to Franktown Firearms Shooting Center in Franktown, Colorado, in 2021 to practice shooting a rifle.

"Getting some range time in with our buddies @franktownfirearms," Zecca, 38, wrote at the time alongside snaps from the day, including one of the young boy holding a large gun.

The posts resurfaced following the shooting. Law enforcement officials confirmed they arrived at the scene after receiving a call about the shooting around 8 PM ET.

Authorities have classified the incident as "isolated" and have not announced any arrests as of yet.