Home > Celebrity > Dog The Bounty Hunter

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Family Faces Heartbreak as Step-Grandson is Accidentally Shot By His Own Father

Photo of Dog the Bounty Hunter
Source: MEGA; @zeccagreg/Instagram

Dog the Bounty Hunter's step-grandson was shot and killed.

Profile Image

July 20 2025, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

The family of famed bounty hunter, Duane "Dog" Chapman, is grappling with a devastating tragedy following the accidental shooting of his step-grandson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Gregory Zecca, the child’s father, reportedly shot his 13-year-old son, Anthony, in a fatal incident that unfolded at their Naples, Florida apartment on Saturday, July 19.

dog bounty hunters family heartbreak step grandson accidentally shot
Source: MEGA

Law enforcement confirms to us they responded to a call

According to sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the shooting occurred during what has been described as a freak accident.

Law enforcement officials confirmed they showedd up to the scene after receiving a call about the shooting around 8 PM ET. As the investigation continues, authorities have classified the incident as "isolated" and have not announced any arrests as of yet.

A representative for the family released a statement and said: "Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony." They emphasized the family's need for privacy during this harrowing time.

dog the bounty hunter wife son shoots kills son
Source: @franciedogchapman/Instagram

Anthony was killed in a freak accident.

Dog, 72, known for his tough exterior and adventurous bounty hunting exploits, is no stranger to loss.

He previously battled grief following the death of his wife, Beth Chapman, who passed away in June 2019 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Transitioning to life without her, Dog later found love with Francie, who has also faced her share of challenges.

dog bounty hunters family heartbreak step grandson accidentally shot
Source: MEGA

Dog the Bounty Hunter was married to Beth Chapman.

In a candid 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Francie reflected on how their shared experiences of loss brought them closer together.

She recalled: "As soon as I hung up the phone, I called my girlfriend and was like, 'Are you sitting down right now because you're not going to believe who I just talked to.' She was screaming, 'I told you!'"

For Francie, their bond was forged through mutual understanding.

She relayed to viewers: "We understood the pain that the other one was feeling and [in] those tough days and moments, we helped each other stand up.

"We could cry with each other and talk about what we were feeling… It brought us together in this amazing way."

dog bounty hunter petition
Source: MEGA

The pair got married in 2021.

Dog proposed to Francie in 2020 after less than a year of dating.

"I wasn't expecting it at all," Francie shared with The Sun U.S. on May 4, 2020. "I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back, he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit… Then he said, 'Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you.'"

