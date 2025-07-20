Dog the Bounty Hunter's Family Faces Heartbreak as Step-Grandson is Accidentally Shot By His Own Father

According to sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the shooting occurred during what has been described as a freak accident.

Law enforcement officials confirmed they showedd up to the scene after receiving a call about the shooting around 8 PM ET. As the investigation continues, authorities have classified the incident as "isolated" and have not announced any arrests as of yet.

A representative for the family released a statement and said: "Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony." They emphasized the family's need for privacy during this harrowing time.