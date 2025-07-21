Your tip
Robin Williams' Widow Susan Schneider Insists His Ghost 'Shows Up When I Need Him' 11 Years After Death

Photo of Susan Schneider and Robin Williams
Source: MEGA

Robin Williams' widow said his ghost still visits her over a decade after his death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 21 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

The spirit of Robin Williams has continued to comfort his widow 11 years after his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Susan Schneider, who was married to the Good Will Hunting star from 2011 until his death at age 63 on August 11, 2014, insisted her late husband's ghost hasn't left her side.

He 'Shows Up When I Need Him'

Photo of Robin Williams
Source: MEGA

Schneider said her late husband 'still shows up when I need him.'

After Williams' shocking death in 2014, an autopsy revealed the beloved actor suffered from Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder impacting mood, thinking and movement.

Years after her husband's death, Schneider opened up about the Lewy body discovery, as well as "misconceptions" and rumors sparked by Williams' suicide.

While reflecting on their life together, the widow reportedly confessed: "Robin still tends to show up when I need him."

Signs From Beyond the Grave

Photo of Robin Williams
Source: MEGA

The widow recalled seeing 'robins in the yard' before her interview discussing his death.

Schneider further revealed her late husband recently sent her a sign from beyond the grave, explaining: "About an hour before this interview, I saw robins in the yard. But when he's not there, I think of my friend, my love, and I miss him."

While discussing the "misconceptions" around Williams' death, Schneider opened up about the "paranoia" that plagued the Jumanji star in the months leading up to his suicide.

She said: "It was very out of character for Robin to be so paranoid. And that was the start of this 10-month drumbeat of increasing symptoms, and the thing with LBD is the symptoms don't come all at once – they change. So they're incredibly confusing to the patient and caregiver."

'He Didn't Want to Go'

Photo of Robin Williams
Source: MEGA

An autopsy revealed Williams suffered from Lewy body dementia at the time of his death.

Williams had been diagnosed with Parkinson's in May 2014, but the disease did not explain the paranoia, "delusional looping," mild depression, and anxiety he had been experiencing for months.

Schneider said the symptoms were being treated as "satellite issues" rather than a separate neurological cause. As the symptoms worsened, Williams and Schneider decided he would go to a neurocognitive testing facility.

Tragically, Williams took his own life a week before he was set to go to the facility.

His wife said: "I think he didn't want to go. I think he thought, 'I'm going to get locked up and never come out.'"

'Misconceptions'

Photo of Robin Williams
Source: MEGA

Schneider slammed gossip about Williams being depressed and heavily drinking before his suicide.

Schneider also hit back at reports claiming the iconic comedian was depressed and had relapsed on alcohol before his death.

She said the reports represented "how we as a culture don’t have the vocabulary to discuss brain disease in the way we do about depression."

Williams' widow added: "Depression is a symptom of LBD, and it's not about psychology – it's rooted in neurology. His brain was falling apart."

On Williams' briefly checking into a rehab facility in 2014, Schneider explained the actor wanted "to take time out, do some meditation, go deeper into the recovery work. Robin had been clean and sober for eight years when he passed."

