Robin Williams' Widow Susan Schneider Insists His Ghost 'Shows Up When I Need Him' 11 Years After Death

Schneider further revealed her late husband recently sent her a sign from beyond the grave, explaining: "About an hour before this interview, I saw robins in the yard. But when he's not there, I think of my friend, my love, and I miss him."

While discussing the "misconceptions" around Williams' death, Schneider opened up about the "paranoia" that plagued the Jumanji star in the months leading up to his suicide.

She said: "It was very out of character for Robin to be so paranoid. And that was the start of this 10-month drumbeat of increasing symptoms, and the thing with LBD is the symptoms don't come all at once – they change. So they're incredibly confusing to the patient and caregiver."