'Child Labor' Claims Rock Nickelodeon as Former Child Star Drake Bell Exposes Network’s Dirty Little Secret

The ex-child star shared his financial struggles as he revealed "most" actors who worked at Nickelodeon do not receive residual paychecks.

Bell starred as Drake Parker on the hit show Drake & Josh for four seasons from 2004 to 2007. Despite the show's popularity and resurgence on streaming platforms, Bell said he worries about how he's going to pay his rent.

"That’s far from the case. And especially, which is the bummer for most of us on Nickelodeon, we don’t get residuals for our shows."

Bell said: "It's like, you know, 'Oh, you made a Folgers Coffee commercial. You must live in a mansion in Hollywood. Like, I saw you on TV. You're rich.'

During a recent appearance on The Unplanned podcast, Bell slammed his former network and how his show's popularity has fueled misconceptions about his net worth

The 39-year-old went on to explain the "flawed" system with TV shows, syndication and residual pay.

He said: "You want to get to 100 episodes so that you can get to syndication, and then you want to get into syndication because then you get your residual money, that's where you make your money.

"For example, the Friends cast at the peak was making a million dollars an episode. You make 13 episodes that year, you make $13million. You make 20 episodes that year, you make $20million, right? But right now, each cast member of Friends, just in syndication alone, is making over $20million a year, and they're not filming a show every week.

"They're not going to work, but they're playing their show and they're using their likeness and they're doing all this, so they get paid for it."