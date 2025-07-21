John Goodman's Secret Weight Battle Revealed: 'Hollow-Looking Actor Used Ozempic' to Lose Over 200 Pounds After Boasting About Going Natural

While Prado-Wright thinks the 73-year-old used a weight loss medication, she also added there may have been some "natural post-weight loss" on hand, too.

Goodman, who once weighed close to 400 pounds, has been open about his transformation, even listing some ways he's been able to get more slim and fit.

In 2023, the 10 Cloverfield Lane actor revealed in an interview that he had lost about 200 pounds in recent years, praising a change in his lifestyle, including walking more and taking up boxing.

"I was boxing up until then, and I haven’t been able to do that since Covid because I’m lazy," he said at the time. "I haven’t been exercising, but I’m going to start a routine again this summer, where I can get some stuff done. I’ve just let everything go just because I haven’t had the energy because of the jobs."