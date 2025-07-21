John Goodman's Secret Weight Battle Revealed: 'Hollow-Looking Actor Used Ozempic' to Lose Over 200 Pounds After Boasting About Going Natural
John Goodman left fans buzzing after showing off the results of his shocking weight loss journey while at the Los Angeles premiere of the new Smurfs film, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite the popular actor claiming he went the natural route to shed the pounds, a top cosmetic surgeon told us that may not entirely be the case.
Thanks To Ozempic?
According to cosmetic surgeon Giselle Prado-Wright, the Connors star's transformation "appears to be the result of long-term weight loss, and it’s very likely he’s now in the maintenance phase of GLP-1 medication such as Ozempic.
"His face shows classic signs of aging combined with the effects of significant weight loss. There is a lot of volume deflation. He has a more hollowed appearance, especially under his cheekbones."
In Prado-Wright's expert opinion, Goodman was wearing "structured clothing that conceals loose skin" during his recent public appearance.
She added: "This is a common reality after losing 200 pounds. At his age, skin elasticity is significantly reduced. He would need multiple surgeries to remove the skin that comes with a 200-pound weight loss."
Goodman's Weight Journey
While Prado-Wright thinks the 73-year-old used a weight loss medication, she also added there may have been some "natural post-weight loss" on hand, too.
Goodman, who once weighed close to 400 pounds, has been open about his transformation, even listing some ways he's been able to get more slim and fit.
In 2023, the 10 Cloverfield Lane actor revealed in an interview that he had lost about 200 pounds in recent years, praising a change in his lifestyle, including walking more and taking up boxing.
"I was boxing up until then, and I haven’t been able to do that since Covid because I’m lazy," he said at the time. "I haven’t been exercising, but I’m going to start a routine again this summer, where I can get some stuff done. I’ve just let everything go just because I haven’t had the energy because of the jobs."
All About 'Portion Control'
Goodman's personal trainer, Mackie Shilstone, also claimed the movie star adapted a Mediterranean diet and maintained a workout regimen featuring taking 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day.
Years prior, Goodman said he found himself "just shoving everything into my mouth," and realized he had to make a change.
"I don’t want to be an example to anybody when the weight comes thundering back on, when I start eating Crisco out of the can with a spoon and a side of confectioner’s sugar," he said in another interview, and added "portion control" was key and getting on the right road to losing weight.
Quitting drinking was also a major step in Goodman's transformation, deciding to put the bottle aside in 2007.
"It was getting to be too much," he said in a previous chat. "It was 30 years of a disease that was taking its toll on everyone around me, and it had got to the point where, every time I did it, it was becoming more and more debilitating. It was life or death. It was time to stop."
Goodman admitted he would drink on set and experienced "slurred" speech before checking himself into rehab.