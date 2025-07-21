Jeffrey Epstein Home Raid Crime Scene Photos: Dozens of CDs, Hard Drives and Note-Filled Binders Discovered — As Trump Claims No Evidence of Sex Crimes Exists

Among the evidence were shelves full of labeled binders, which are believed to be filled with the names of some of the young girls and women Epstein is alleged to have trafficked.

CDs and hard drives filled with photos and videos of the alleged debauchery were also unearthed, as was a giant safe found in a closet that contained cash and a collection of passports.

For years the call has grown for the government to release any and all documents that could reveal some of the juiciest names on the Epstein lists.

However, after first campaigning on promising their release, President Trump now says any evidence is just a "hoax" and the Justice Department closed the case.