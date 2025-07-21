Jeffrey Epstein Home Raid Crime Scene Photos: Dozens of CDs, Hard Drives and Note-Filled Binders Discovered — As Trump Claims No Evidence of Sex Crimes Exists
Boxes filled with dozens of CDs, hard drives and binders filled with young girls' names were discovered inside Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The findings have cast additional doubt over the FBI and Justice Department's insistence that no evidence related to the sex offender existed.
Photos released by the Justice Department give an inside look at the alleged sex trafficker's home, and directly counter President Trump's repeated statements that such evidence does not exist.
The trove was originally revealed in court during the trial of Epstein's girlfriend-turned-pimp Ghislaine Maxwell, who is trying to get out of her 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking offenses tied to the billionaire's lewd acts.
Epstein was awaiting trial on those sex trafficking charges when he died by suicide in his jail cell in 2019.
Evidence Mounts
Among the evidence were shelves full of labeled binders, which are believed to be filled with the names of some of the young girls and women Epstein is alleged to have trafficked.
CDs and hard drives filled with photos and videos of the alleged debauchery were also unearthed, as was a giant safe found in a closet that contained cash and a collection of passports.
For years the call has grown for the government to release any and all documents that could reveal some of the juiciest names on the Epstein lists.
However, after first campaigning on promising their release, President Trump now says any evidence is just a "hoax" and the Justice Department closed the case.
Secret Diary
Many of Trump's own supporters have now turned on him, not satisfied with that answer. Their speculation may have been justified after the rediscovery of these photos, along with the handwritten words of Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's alleged victims.
Giuffre's family recently released her personal journal entries, written in the final months before her mysterious death in April, in an effort to tell the "full story" of her experiences.
In one undated entry, she allegedly shared: "I used to be watched by Epstein’s hidden cameras, which I have seen myself. The FBI has the archive footage showing me being abused by other men, used as blackmail."
That supports Radar's reporting that a former Florida deputy sheriff has explicit tapes from inside the sex offender's home, and he confirmed the FBI has them as well.
The Videos Exist
In the explosive investigative book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, John Mark Dougan, a former Palm Beach County Deputy Sheriff, confessed he has the much sought-after files in his possession.
"He used to keep records of everybody. He used to store everything," Dougan claimed. "So the Palm Beach Police Department knew that there were thousands and thousands of these DVDs."
Late last week, Trump bowed to the pressure and ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to release "any and all pertinent grand jury testimony" in the case of the accused pedophile and sex trafficker.
However, Trump did include a loophole, stating that the release of any documents would be subject to approval by a court.
The Justice Department has previously said it had around 200 documents relating to Epstein and that the FBI had thousands more. It is unknown how much of this is grand jury testimony, which is typically kept secret under U.S. law.