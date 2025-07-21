Revealed: Gwyneth Paltrow's Nasty Four-Word Dig at Jennifer Aniston After She Married Brad Pitt

Paltrow, 52, and Pitt, 61, first met on the set of their hit crime horror flick Se7en in 1994. The working relationship turned romantic and the pair dated before getting engaged in 1996.

But wedding bells never rang for the former co-stars, and Pitt and Paltrow went their separate ways in 1997.

While two years had passed since their split, the wound was still fresh for Paltrow, who was said to have mourned the relationship all over again with the highly publicized engagement of her ex-fiancé and the Friends star in 1999.