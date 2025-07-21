Revealed: Gwyneth Paltrow's Nasty Four-Word Dig at Jennifer Aniston After She Married Brad Pitt
Gwyneth Paltrow wasn't pleased when ex-fiancé Brad Pitt tied the knot with Jennifer Aniston in 2000.
While the Sliding Doors star was said to try to keep her feelings about Pitt moving on to herself, the nasty four-letter dig she uttered about his bride has been exposed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Relationship Timeline
Paltrow, 52, and Pitt, 61, first met on the set of their hit crime horror flick Se7en in 1994. The working relationship turned romantic and the pair dated before getting engaged in 1996.
But wedding bells never rang for the former co-stars, and Pitt and Paltrow went their separate ways in 1997.
While two years had passed since their split, the wound was still fresh for Paltrow, who was said to have mourned the relationship all over again with the highly publicized engagement of her ex-fiancé and the Friends star in 1999.
'Very Gossipy' Reporter
Author Amy Odell detailed the Shakespeare in Love star's pain in her new book, Gwyneth: The Biography.
While speaking with press at the 2000 premiere of Duets at the Toronto Film Festival, Paltrow slammed a reporter as "very gossipy" for asking a question about another one of her famous exes, Ben Affleck.
The interview soured further when the reporter asked Paltrow how she felt about Pitt and Aniston's engagement.
'Terrible Taste in Women'
Odell reportedly noted Paltrow had "daggers" in her eyes as she pointedly told the reporter, "Are you really asking me this question?" before adding, "I can’t comment on this kind of thing."
Behind the scenes, Paltrow was said to have broken down to her friends following the interview and confessed she "felt sad" upon learning of the engagement.
Paltrow was also said to have frequently declared Pitt "has terrible taste in women."
'Dumber Than a Sack of S---'
As time passed, Paltrow allegedly grew bolder in sharing how she really felt about her ex's new relationship.
After Pitt and Aniston tied the knot in a lavish Malibu ceremony in July 2000, Paltrow had a business meeting with Manhattan socialite and member of the Estée Lauder cosmetics dynasty Aerin Lauder to discuss her becoming the face of the brand's Pleasure fragrances.
Odell wrote: "At one dinner, the two were talking about Brad Pitt. According to someone familiar with the discussion, Gwyneth allegedly told her, 'He's dumber than a sack of s---.'"
The author noted Paltrow and Pitt may have struggled long-term had they followed through with their marriage plans due to their upbringings.
She wrote: "He was brought up very religious, in Missouri. It's just a very different world from hers, growing up in Manhattan, going to (elite private school) Spence, I think she thought he wasn't sophisticated enough for her.
"She thought she was smarter, better educated, more sophisticated."
Of course, Paltrow may have gotten the last laugh as Pitt's marriage with Aniston ended in 2005 amid accusations he cheated with his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie, whom he began dating and later married.