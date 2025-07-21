Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Liam Neeson

'Madly in Love': Liam Neeson Makes Bold Declaration About Pamela Anderson as Romance Rumors Explode

picture of Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson
Source: MEGA

Liam Neeson has lauded his 'The Naked Gun' co-star Pamela Anderson once again, declaring their sex scenes were his favorite part of new movie.

July 21 2025, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Liam Neeson has cranked up romance rumors with new co-star Pamela Anderson by admitting "sex scenes" with the former Baywatch star were his favorite part of their new movie.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Irish actor, who admitted in October he was "madly in love" with the actress, has been discussing their chemistry while filming the new Naked Gun reboot.

Article continues below advertisement

Intimacy Coordinator

Neeson reveals the stars had an intimacy coordinator overseeing their racy scenes.
Source: MEGA

Neeson reveals the stars had an intimacy coordinator overseeing their racy scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

And the single star says the pair was given an "intimacy coordinator" to oversee their racy scenes in the upcoming comedy.

Neeson, 73, said: "I'd never had one (an intimacy coordinator) before. But she was in the background. There was no kind of, 'OK! Excuse me!'"

Anderson, 58, chimed in that the coordinator knew when to walk away and joked that she stormed off, with Neeson claiming she threw her hands up in the air and said: "I can’t take this! This is too hot for me. I'm going for coffee."

Article continues below advertisement

'Madly In Love'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Neeson said back in October he was 'madly in love' with the ex-'Baywatch' star.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the five-times married former Playboy model has made it plain she is not intending to turn Neeson into her latest husband.

"I think I have a friend forever in Liam and we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he’s a good guy," she said.

"He really is a silly guy. He acts like a silly little boy sometimes."

However much they admire each other, though, Neeson admitted to never having seen Baywatch, explaining: "It wasn't my thing."

But after Neeson watched her Golden Globe-nominated performance in this year’s The Last Showgirl, he was impressed, saying: "She was real. She was funny. Incredibly sexy."

Article continues below advertisement

Shared Heartache

Both Anderson and Neeson have bounced back from personal traumas.
Source: MEGA

Both Anderson and Neeson have bounced back from personal traumas.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Malcolm-Jamal Warner

EXCLUSIVE: Malcolm-Jamal Warner 'Wanted To Have A Life' Following 'Cosby Show' Finale — Before Actor Died in Tragic Drowning While on Vacation

Photo of Kerry Kenney, Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

How Savage New Matriarch of Kennedy Clan 'Icily Blacklisted' RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines From Family's July 4 Festivities — Leaving Them 'Bereft, Insulted, Heartbroken and P**sed'

Article continues below advertisement

The connection is clear to see, which perhaps is not so surprising as they both have suffered personal heartache.

The Irish actor had been married to actress Natasha Richardson for 15 years when she died in a skiing accident in 2009 aged just 45.

Neeson, who was left to raise their two sons, Micheal, now 30, and Daniel, 28, alone, struggled to believe she was really gone.

While Anderson has told how she was sexually abused in her childhood.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Neeson managed to rebuilt career after his racist slur.

She also contracted hepatitis C after sharing a tattoo needle with her first husband, Tommy Lee.

They divorced in 1998, and he was later jailed for assaulting her.

Both Neeson and Anderson, who first rose to prominence in the 1990s, saw their high-profile careers implode.

A string of box-office flops led Anderson to conclude her Hollywood career was over and to relocate back home to Vancouver Island in Canada around 2020.

In 2019, Neeson was shunned after revealing that in his youth he had wanted to kill a random black man in revenge for a rape of someone he knew.

Having expressed his apologies, the actor is now back in demand, with scripts rolling in.

Anderson is also enjoying the most fruitful period in her acting career, controversially missing out on an Oscar nomination for her brilliant performance in The Last Showgirl.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.