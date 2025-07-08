Pamela Anderson Reveals Why She HATES Being Seen as Sex Symbol — And Says She's Not As Wild Between Sheets As Fans Think
Pamela Anderson was one of the popular sex symbols of the '90s, especially with her role on Baywatch, but the actress is now revealing she never was in love with how her fans saw her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 58-year-old has been turning heads with her recent makeup-free public appearances, after having some regrets about her sexy past roles.
'It's Not Very Sexy'
"I don't like being a sex symbol. I mean, I think it's not very sexy. I think we all aspire to be sexy in our relationships, but sexy for the world is, I don't know," the blonde bombshell said while on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast.
"It brought a lot of attention I didn't like, but I hate to say that because I'm not complaining, but I do feel that is a slippery slope where you are presenting yourself to the world like this and you get this attention back that."
The star also doubled down on booting makeup these days, and explained that it hasn't been an easy task following years of being drooled over by men.
Forget The Makeup
"It can be even scary at times, me not wearing makeup and me being at this age, coming into this part of my career, I felt it was important for me in my personal life to be more natural," Anderson said.
"I want to challenge myself and become and to present myself in different ways because women are many things. We're not just the wild animal between the sheets."
However, the fear has taken a backseat thanks to the support she has received, with some praising the star in public.
Anderson said: "I get people coming up to me on the street, at the grocery store, on the plane, and really loving this choice that I've made.
"I feel like it is resonating and it's something I want to explore deeper too, even for myself, because I'm a rebel. I'm always challenging things. I'm always doing the opposite of what people tell me to do. I just have that in me, and so I want to work with people who have the same concerns."
The Last Showgirl actress said she is eager to "break free of generational habits," and added: "Beauty’s subjective? We don't have to look like the covers of magazines."
Anderson became a sex icon as lifeguard C.J. Parker in the lifeguard rescue series Baywatch, and previously admitted some of the roles she's played throughout her career have been especially hard on her children.
"I think the past shouldn’t dictate your future. But looking back, I was always creating characters. And I feel like I know I’ve created a few Halloween costumes," she said.
Anderson shares two boys, Brandon and Dylan, with ex Tommy Lee.
Past Regrets?
She continued: "A lot of the things I went through, I didn’t realize my kids were going through them at the same time. Being a working mom and being in this entertainment world, and having your mom be sexualized in some way.
"I didn’t realize how difficult it was. So I’m not ashamed of my life."
However, while Anderson confessed she would have "done things differently in hindsight," the model made clear she is not ashamed of all she did.
"You need life experience to know that you would’ve done that differently," she said.