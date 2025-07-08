Pamela Anderson Reveals Why She HATES Being Seen as Sex Symbol — And Says She's Not As Wild Between Sheets As Fans Think

"I don't like being a sex symbol. I mean, I think it's not very sexy. I think we all aspire to be sexy in our relationships, but sexy for the world is, I don't know," the blonde bombshell said while on the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast.

"It brought a lot of attention I didn't like, but I hate to say that because I'm not complaining, but I do feel that is a slippery slope where you are presenting yourself to the world like this and you get this attention back that."

The star also doubled down on booting makeup these days, and explained that it hasn't been an easy task following years of being drooled over by men.