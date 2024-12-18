Single Pamela Anderson Reveals Why She's Now Obsessed With Cucumbers As She Declares She Has Zero Shame About Her Life Choices
Pamela Anderson is finished with regret and fully embracing her past choices without apology.
The 57-year-old actress got vulnerable while opening up about her new film, saying she now embraces a simpler life full of self-compassion, natural beauty, and even gardening after facing the difficulties of being "sexualized" in her early career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a new interview, Anderson discussed filming the highly anticipated The Last Showgirl, noting how she delved into her own life experiences to tackle the role of Shelly – an aged-out Vegas dancer.
She said: "I was able to bring a lot of my own personal experience, my long life of dealing with beauty and glamour and aging and reassessing life choices. I got to bring my whole life into this role."
Anderson, who became a s-- icon as lifeguard C.J. Parker in the hit '90s series Baywatch, admitted some of the roles she's played throughout her career have been especially hard on her kids.
She added: "I think the past shouldn’t dictate your future. But looking back, I was always creating characters. And I feel like I know I’ve created a few Halloween costumes.
"But a lot of the things I went through, I didn’t realize my kids were going through them at the same time. Being a working mom and being in this entertainment world and having your mom be sexualized in some way — I didn’t realize how difficult it was. So I’m not ashamed of my life."
While the actress admitted she would have potentially "done things differently in hindsight", the former Playboy model confirmed she's not ashamed of the choices she's made
She noted: "But you need life experience to know that you would’ve done that differently."
The actress also noted her single status and how she now feels "free" in her late 50s.
She explained: "And I feel like now I have the freedom to focus on things instead of worrying about a relationship or my family. My kids are grown. I’m free. Now I can play again."
Anderson shared that she's been waiting her entire life for a role like the one in The Last Showgirl, which showcases her character's resilience as she fights to keep a job she's cherished for years.
In the new interview, Anderson also revealed she was "making pickles in her garden" at her Vancouver Island home when she first read the film's script.
The actress then said she went back home to "find herself again", adding how she's "obsessed" with her garden and even grows her own cucumbers.
On first receiving the script, she explained: "I went home to remember who I was. That’s when I started taking the makeup off and getting my hands dirty. I didn’t really have representation at the time, but Gia tried to find me through an old agent, and he passed on the movie.
"Gia didn’t take no for an answer; she found my son Brandon, and Brandon brought me the script, and I read it on my little vegetable farm. I knew the whole movie like a play before I got to Las Vegas."
Anderson also admitted she was challenged by the role simply because she felt it was the most "important" project she had ever been a part of.
She said: "I haven't had a lot of experience in this industry. I mean, I have in my own way, but not something like this, that was so important to me.
"I really wanted to pour my heart and soul into it, and I wanted to keep my focus for the entire project. I feel like it’s just the tip of the iceberg; I’m really excited about doing more."
Anderson also joked that while she wants to do more movies in the future, she still plans on making more pickles as well.
The Last Showgirl is set to release in theaters on January 10, with Anderson already snagging a Golden Globe nomination for her leading role as Shelly.