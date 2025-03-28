Pamela Anderson, 57, Goes Fresh-Faced on NYC Red Carpet as 'Baywatch' Sex Symbol Continues Makeup-Free Trend – After Fellow TV Star Is Accused of 'Riding Her Coat-Tails'
Pamela Anderson is at it again on the red carpet, ditching the makeup and showing off her glowing skin.
The iconic Baywatch star has made it clear she is all about going fresh-faced, even if some notable Hollywood names have been accused of jumping on her bandwagon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 57-year-old attended the 45th Annual New York Women In Film And Television Muse Awards on March 26, 2025, opting to go with a long lavender blazer over a skirt that went pass her knees.
Anderson's blonde hair rested on her shoulders and once again she put her makeup-free face on display, showing off her real skin.
Fans were quick to react to Anderson's red carpet appearance, as one person praised: "What a woman! A beautiful woman, no make up, just real! This world needs more real!"
The star was honored with a Muse Award while at the event and used her speech to touch on many things including moving on to more serious roles following her time on Baywatch.
She said she “didn’t need to be the prettiest girl in the room. It was freeing. Now, I am looking forward to my next projects fearlessly. I have nothing to lose. I am grateful I have been given this chance.”
The Borat star continued: “To feel what it’s like to be rooted for is a nice feeling. But then it’s time to press on.”
Anderson received praise for her performance in the The Last Showgirl, where she plays a middle-aged showgirl who has to consider the next steps in her life.
However, while she was all about glitz and glam in the much-talked about film, Anderson is more casual and low-key in her public life, instead being all about keeping it fresh.
She previously said: "Chasing youth is just futile. You're never going to get there, so why not just embrace what's going on? I like it better."
Meanwhile, Ally McBeal star Calista Flockhart recently showed up at New Group's 30th Anniversary Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City – and she also went without makeup, while rocking a monochromatic black outfit.
However, our sources said the actress may have been attempting to copy Anderson, who has turned heads for months after giving up on makeup to embrace her natural side.
The insider said: "This is a brazen copy of what Pammy’s been doing. Calista is just jumping on the latest trend to grab a headline.
"It won't work – Pammy got a lot of buzz for her acting recently and Calista's nowhere near as good an actress as Pam turned out to be in The Last Showgirl."
All this comes as Flockhart has reportedly packed up and moved to NYC to star in the Broadway play Curse of the Starving Class, while her husband, Indiana Jones actor Harrison Ford, is still in Los Angeles.
Despite living alone, Flockhart is said to be embracing life in the Big Apple.
"Calista is absolutely loving it. She loves the crisp winter air, the cozy coffee shops, her cast-mates and getting back to her theater roots," a friend close to the star said.