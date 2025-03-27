Megan Fox's Baby Daddy MGK Goes Off on Her Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green in Leaked Instagram Messages — As Rapper and Actress Welcome Baby Girl
Fiery Instagram messages between Megan Fox's baby daddy Machine Gun Kelly and her ex-husband Brian Austin Green were exposed as the couple welcomed their first child together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fox, 38 – who shares children Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, with Green – gave birth to her fourth child and first with MGK on March 27.
While the on-again, off-again couple were celebrating the birth of their daughter, Green, 51, aired unhinged messages MGK, 34, sent to him on social media.
Green took to his Instagram Stories to blast MGK, sharing screenshots of the rapper asking him to stop inquiring about when Fox was due.
MGK wrote: "Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. You the FEDS.
"Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public."
The hitmaker continued: "You chose the wrong one to f--- with Mr. child actor. Go back to cereal commercials."
Green captioned the story: "I didn't know 'child actor' was something bad."
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star seemingly referenced Leonard DiCaprio when he added, "Leo, be careful. He may be coming for you next."
This isn't the first time Green has used his Instagram Stories to send a message to MGK.
In February, amid reports MGK and Fox's relationship was on the rocks, Green made it clear he supported his ex-wife after the entertainer dismissed reports about their relationship.
Green wrote in a since-expired story: "Bro. Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you're perceived that you will try and drag other people."
He later opened up on why he chose to make the post in an interview with People.
He told the outlet: "That's not something that I normally do, but it just really at the time, really got under my skin to read about his sort of take on it.
"So I spoke my mind, but then I've since come to terms with the fact that I won't do that anymore. I'm going to shut up and just sit back."
When news of MGK and Fox's split made headlines amid her pregnancy in December 2024, Green said MGK needed to "grow up."
When asked about his ex-wife's breakup, Green told TMZ: "I didn't even know. No. I had no idea."
The reporter then asked the actor's thoughts on rumors MGK cheated on Fox.
He quipped back: "How old is he? Do you know? He's in his 30s. Nice ... In your 30s, like – I don't know. Grow up. She's pregnant.
"I just want the best for her, I want the best for the baby, I want the best for our kids."
"That's a shame. That's a shame. I'm heartbroken about it because I know she's been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that," he added.