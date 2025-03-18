EXCLUSIVE: How Liam Neeson is 'Working Through the Pain' Of Late Wife Natasha Richardson's Death Anniversary — 'He Knows Keeping His Head Down is the Only Way Not to Spiral into Despair'

Neeson is currently in Melbourne, Australia, filming a new action movie called The Mongoose, alongside Marisa Tomei and Michael Chiklis.

According to an official description of the film, the 72-year-old stars as Ryan "Fang" Flanagan, a war hero accused of a crime he didn’t commit. With nothing to lose, he leads police on an epic televised cross-country car chase.

Since Richardson's death, Neeson has seemingly worked non-stop, with multiple credits every year since. According to IMDb, he has at least nine more films currently in production.

A source close to Neeson told RadarOnline.com: "Liam has always been of the opinion work is the only thing that will save him from spiraling into a pit of absolute despair over Natasha's death."