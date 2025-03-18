EXCLUSIVE: How Liam Neeson is 'Working Through the Pain' Of Late Wife Natasha Richardson's Death Anniversary — 'He Knows Keeping His Head Down is the Only Way Not to Spiral into Despair'
Liam Neeson has buried himself in his work, RadarOnline.com can reveal, in an attempt to distract himself from the anniversary of his beloved wife Natasha Richardson's shocking death.
The Taken star has never fully recovered after the loss of his partner following her 2009 ski accident in Quebec, which left her brain dead at age 45.
Neeson is currently in Melbourne, Australia, filming a new action movie called The Mongoose, alongside Marisa Tomei and Michael Chiklis.
According to an official description of the film, the 72-year-old stars as Ryan "Fang" Flanagan, a war hero accused of a crime he didn’t commit. With nothing to lose, he leads police on an epic televised cross-country car chase.
Since Richardson's death, Neeson has seemingly worked non-stop, with multiple credits every year since. According to IMDb, he has at least nine more films currently in production.
A source close to Neeson told RadarOnline.com: "Liam has always been of the opinion work is the only thing that will save him from spiraling into a pit of absolute despair over Natasha's death."
Neeson and Richardson were married for 15 years before her accident. The A-Team star was forced to make the difficult decision to take her off life support after being told she was not expected to recover.
Our insider said the star is still consumed with grief: "He's always been this way, and will be haunted for life by what happened."
That's not to say he hasn't tried to move on. A year after Richardson's death, rumors flew when he was spotted looking cozy with Australian beauty Laura Brent, his castmate in the Chronicles of Narnia franchise.
Next, he dated UK-based public relations exec Freya St. Johnston – but their two-year romance fizzled out in 2012.
The insider confided Neeson has seemingly given up on love: "His dating life has never really gone anywhere since her death. She was his true love."
Richardson was taking lessons on a beginner slope at a Canadian resort when she fell and hit her head. She wasn't wearing a helmet.
She was taken from the accident scene on a rescue scooter before being accompanied by the instructor and an associate to her hotel room.
Richardson initially refused medical assistance but started to suffer severe headaches in her hotel room and had to be rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
She was subsequently transferred to a Montreal hospital with Neeson before being flown back to America, where she died in New York after being taken off life-support.
The Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace star, who still owns a home in upstate New York near Richardson's burial site, often visits his late wife's grave.
Our insider said Neeson "loves his work" and enjoys spending time with his and Richardson's sons Micheál, 29, and Daniel, 28, but remains surrounded by a "cloud" of sorrow.
"We all wish he would find someone new to share his life with, but he's not interested," the insider went on, adding: "We fear that his continuing sadness over the loss will reunite him with Natasha by sending him to an early grave."