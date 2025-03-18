EXCLUSIVE: Inside Natasha Richardson's Tragic Final Moments on Anniversary of 2009 Death — How She Reveled in 'Simple' Pleasures and 'Favorite Things' Before Being Left Stricken By Horror Ski Fall Aged 45

The British actress, also known for her work in Maid in Manhattan and The White Countess, tragically passed away on March 18, 2009, after a skiing accident at the Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec, Canada.

She fell and hit her head, initially seeming fine and refusing medical treatment – but her condition worsened as internal bleeding in her brain increased.

Despite being rushed to multiple hospitals, she passed away from a traumatic brain injury at 45 years old.