EXCLUSIVE: Inside Natasha Richardson's Tragic Final Moments on Anniversary of 2009 Death — How She Reveled in 'Simple' Pleasures and 'Favorite Things' Before Being Left Stricken By Horror Ski Fall Aged 45
Natasha Richardson filled the final days of her life with "simple" pleasures alongside her loved ones.
On the 16th anniversary of The Parent Trap star's tragic death, RadarOnline.com can reveal how much Richardson favored a low-key lifestyle – spending her last moments "curling up" at home with her husband, Liam Neeson, and their two children.
The British actress, also known for her work in Maid in Manhattan and The White Countess, tragically passed away on March 18, 2009, after a skiing accident at the Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec, Canada.
She fell and hit her head, initially seeming fine and refusing medical treatment – but her condition worsened as internal bleeding in her brain increased.
Despite being rushed to multiple hospitals, she passed away from a traumatic brain injury at 45 years old.
Just a month before her death, Richardson shared she and Neeson – whom she married in 1994 – spent her final days relaxing at their Manhattan apartment and country house in upstate New York with kids Micheál and Daniel.
She said: "We just like to curl up. We have a big screen (TV) that we watch a movie on together at home with cheese and a little wine."
Richardson also explained how much she enjoyed being a hostess and loved throwing intimate dinner parties for other acting royalty such as Meryl Streep and Ralph Fiennes.
She said: "I love to cook. That's my passion."
The actress's tragic accident occurred while she was on a ski trip to Mont Tremblant with her sons, as Neeson was away filming Chloe in Toronto.
After her fall, resort officials reported she was "lucid and making jokes" when checked by ski patrol. However, back in her room at Hotel Quintessence, she suddenly began suffering from severe headaches.
She was first taken to a local hospital, then quickly transferred to Sacre Coeur hospital in Montreal, where Neeson rushed to her side.
Shortly after her death, it was reported the actress may have unknowingly sealed her fate by refusing medical help from paramedics who arrived just minutes after her head injury.
Dr. Mary Ann Malloy, a nationally known cardiovascular expert, said at the time: "Natasha Richardson could easily have been saved if her head injury had been immediately diagnosed and treated."
Experts said Richardson suffered the tragic "Talk and Die Syndrome" – when a person with a head injury seems normal despite a blood build-up between the skull and brain. Dr. Malloy added: "When the pressure becomes too great, brain damage occurs. But if you can remove the growing pressure on the brain, you can prevent serious brain damage.
"If Natasha had had a CAT scan soon after the accident, and the problem was properly diagnosed, doctors could have inserted a needle, removed the blood, relieved the growing pressure, and prevented the brain damage."
Despite her tragic fate, the night before Richardson's accident was one for the books, according to an eyewitness who saw her out dancing and drinking with a girlfriend at Le P’tit Caribou – a club in the Mont Tremblant village.
The bystander said: "They had several vodkas and seemed to be having a blast. It was definitely a girls' night out. Natasha seemed to be having so much fun."
Neeson, who has never remarried, is also said to still be grappling with the devastating loss.
RadarOnline.com revealed the actor has buried himself in his work in an attempt to distract himself from the anniversary of her death.
Neeson is currently in Melbourne, Australia, filming a new action movie called The Mongoose, alongside Marisa Tomei and Michael Chiklis.
A source close to the actor told us: "Liam has always been of the opinion work is the only thing that will save him from spiraling into a pit of absolute despair over Natasha's death.
"He's always been this way, and will be haunted for life by what happened."