Secrets Of Jennifer Aniston's 'New Face' Revealed: 'Friends' Icon Accused Of 'Getting a Lower Facelift' That 'Stretches Out The Mouth'

"Now this doctor told me did not treat her but can ID stuff a mile away that Jennifer recently had what is called a bilateral lower facelift," the Daily Mail columnist explained.

"So, they go in with cameras on both sides like under the cheekbones," Callahan said while going on to claim, "I think Kyle Richards from (The Real Housewives of) Beverly Hills had one too."

"And they go in and they just lift here," she continued while pulling her lower cheeks and jawline back. "And what it winds up doing is stretching the mouth out like that. And you can't reverse it."

"It's a bad procedure to have done, no matter who you are, no matter what your bone structure is, because it's not working with the rest of the face. It doesn't take into account the musculature and the structure and the tissues of the entire face," Callahan shared while being highly critical of the surgery.

"And so these women wind up really doing more harm to themselves than if they had let themselves just age gracefully," she added.