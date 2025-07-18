Secrets Of Jennifer Aniston's 'New Face' Revealed: 'Friends' Icon Accused Of 'Getting a Lower Facelift' That 'Stretches Out The Mouth'
Jennifer Aniston's face has looked slightly different lately, and one podcaster says she knows the reason why.
The Nerve's Maureen Callahan claims The Morning Show star, 56, got a bilateral facelift, where the skin on the lower part of one's face is pulled back to create a more youthful look. It particularly helps eliminate smile lines between the nose and mouth, which deepen with age.
"OK, I'm going to tell you guys firsthand that I have I know a doctor who recently worked with somebody very close to Jennifer Aniston. If Jennifer Aniston or any of her friends are listening, you might not want to keep going," Callahan dramatically warned about what juicy details she was about to spill. "This person said to my doctor friend, 'Uh do you think that it's hopeless?' regarding Aniston's alleged cosmetic work.
"It's A Bad Procedure'
"Now this doctor told me did not treat her but can ID stuff a mile away that Jennifer recently had what is called a bilateral lower facelift," the Daily Mail columnist explained.
"So, they go in with cameras on both sides like under the cheekbones," Callahan said while going on to claim, "I think Kyle Richards from (The Real Housewives of) Beverly Hills had one too."
"And they go in and they just lift here," she continued while pulling her lower cheeks and jawline back. "And what it winds up doing is stretching the mouth out like that. And you can't reverse it."
"It's a bad procedure to have done, no matter who you are, no matter what your bone structure is, because it's not working with the rest of the face. It doesn't take into account the musculature and the structure and the tissues of the entire face," Callahan shared while being highly critical of the surgery.
"And so these women wind up really doing more harm to themselves than if they had let themselves just age gracefully," she added.
She Confessed To Getting A Nose Job
While Aniston and pal Sandra Bullock, 60, were photographed visiting a prominent plastic surgeon's office in Greenwich, Connecticut, in 2024, the Friends alum has never addressed rumors of having significant work done.
In 2007, the stunner confessed to getting a rhinoplasty but said the reason wasn't due to vanity.
“It’s funny. I had (a deviated septum) fixed – best thing I ever did. I slept like a baby for the first time in years," she spilled.
However, Aniston was quick to note at the time: "As far as all the other (rumors), as boring as it sounds, it’s still mine. All of it. Still mine" about her natural beauty.
The Los Angeles native also shot down breast implant speculation, snarking, "Short of letting everybody have a feel, I don’t know what else to do. I am pretty happy with what God gave me."
'Ease Up on the Filler'
Aniston sparked a new round of speculation that she was messing with her face when she appeared at a For Your Consideration Emmy event for The Morning Show in June 2024, looking overly refreshed.
The Emmy winner looked nervous while posing for photos, as she had an odd lump under her eyes while the rest of her face appeared frozen.
A source explained at the time: "The photos of her puffy eyes were pretty hard to ignore, especially when friends were taking her aside to make the gentle suggestion that she might want to ease up on the filler a bit."
They added: "It was humiliating because she's always been so meticulous about what she gets done, and she's been pretty vocal about avoiding surgery and relying more on laser treatments. To have the whole world making fun of her plastic surgery fail was a huge wake-up call."
In January, an insider blabbed that the actress was planning to scale back on the amount of work she was having done.
"Jen was pretty shocked by all the backlash she got because she really didn't think that she'd overdone it. But then everyone started talking about how obvious it was that she'd had work done," the source said.