'Toxic' Astronomer Boss Andy Byron Has Ex-Employees 'Laughing Their A----' Off Over Coldplay Concert 'Cheating' Scandal
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has had a bad week – and it keeps getting worse.
After the married CEO's apparent affair with his company's "Chief People Officer," Kristin Cabot, was plastered on the big screen for all to see at Coldplay's concert in Boston, ex-employees were said to be rejoicing in the public downfall of their former "toxic" boss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As Byron and Cabot's unexpected jumbotron moment went viral on social media, sparking headlines and memes about the messy colleagues, ex-employees' phones buzzed nonstop as group chats went wild over the news.
Byron Gets 'Exposed'
An insider reportedly shared: "The text groups and chains of former employees are like … everybody’s laughing their a-- off and enjoying the hell out of what happened and him getting exposed."
The source claimed Byron, whose estimated net worth is over a billion dollars, had a "toxic" reputation and was known to be aggressive and sales-focused in the workplace.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Byron was seen with his arms wrapped tightly around Cabot as the camera focused on the crowd at the Coldplay show.
Chris Martin Reacts
Byron and Cabot instantly reacted with guilt upon realizing the intimate moment was being broadcast to the entire stadium. The CEO ducked out of frame as Cabot turned her back to the crowd and shielded her face in apparent shame.
When the cameras panned to the couple, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said, "Oh, look at these two. Alright. Come on. You're OK."
Martin then connected the dots in real time on why Bryon and Cabot didn't want their faces shown.
The Fix You singer joked: "Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're very shy."
Fellow Coldplay fans who attended the Boston concert added to the chaos and began sharing additional videos of the awkward moment on social media.
In one video clip, Martin could be heard telling the audience: "Holy s--- I hope we didn’t do something bad."
Massachusetts court records revealed Cabot was previously married to Kenneth Thornby. The former couple filed for divorce in 2018 and finalized their separation in 2022.
Byron is believed to be married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, who has already removed his surname from her Facebook profile.
Byron is a tech titan who joined Astronomer in July 2023, according to his since-removed LinkedIn profile.
Social media users have already begun speculating about possible divorce settlements.
One X user mocked: "It's extremely rare to get a glimpse of a man at the exact moment he loses half of everything he owns."
A second user added: "Good news for the spouse, who can now pass the gaslighting part and move straight to a nice settlement."
"Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon and his HR Chief were the latest hit singles Coldplay didn't know they had," another joked.