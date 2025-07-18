'Toxic' Astronomer Boss Andy Byron Has Ex-Employees 'Laughing Their A----' Off Over Coldplay Concert 'Cheating' Scandal

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has had a bad week – and it keeps getting worse.

After the married CEO's apparent affair with his company's "Chief People Officer," Kristin Cabot, was plastered on the big screen for all to see at Coldplay's concert in Boston, ex-employees were said to be rejoicing in the public downfall of their former "toxic" boss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As Byron and Cabot's unexpected jumbotron moment went viral on social media, sparking headlines and memes about the messy colleagues, ex-employees' phones buzzed nonstop as group chats went wild over the news.