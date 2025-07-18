Wedding Bells? Inside Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Vanessa Trump's Ultra-Private Romance as Whispers Suggest The Couple Won't Be Getting Married
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump may be tying the knot, at least according to recent rumors, but a friend close to the relationship is now claiming they're not even close to saying "I do," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Cynically, why should she get married?" the pal said in an interview. "There's no point of it, and it would just complicate her alimony from Donald (Trump Jr.)."
No Marriage In Sight?
Vanessa, 47, who parted from the president's son, Don Jr., in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, has five children with her ex. The terms of their divorce settlement were kept out of the spotlight.
The friend added: "And Tiger of course paid out a lot in his divorce from Elin (Nordegren), and I don't think he's particularly excited to do that again."
Woods, 49, and Nordegren, 45, who were married from 2004 to 2010, saw their romance crash and burn thanks to the golfer's infamous cheating scandal.
The athlete ended up paying his ex-wife, with whom he shares two kids, a reported $100million to Nordegren.
The insider also claimed Woods isn't quite ready to jump into another marriage.
"If you know Tiger, you know that he's not the type to just get married at the drop of a hat," they said. "He has been with women for years and not done that. I think it would take a lot to get him to be a groom again."
The new claim comes as another source said Woods is completely head over heels for Don Jr.'s ex-wife, and he sees a wedding in the future.
The insider said: "Tiger is all in and saying this is a go. He seems certain this has marriage potential. He's madly in love with Vanessa. Anyone can see it in his eyes."
Under The Same Roof?
"He wanted her to move into his Florida mansion, and she's essentially living with him now," the source went on. "She was there all the time anyway.
"She had drawers and cubbyholes for all her personal items. She cooked meals there. So it was a no-brainer as far as Tiger's concerned."
Vanessa also reportedly has full access to Wood's $40million estate and knows all the security codes.
The source said: "Word is, Tiger's instructed his staff to accommodate Vanessa with whatever she needs – no questions. Whatever Vanessa wants, Vanessa gets."
'F--- What People Think'
On March 23, Woods confirmed his relationship by posting a photo of the duo cuddling in a hammock.
"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts," he wrote in the caption.
Woods has moved forward with the relationship, despite his inner circle speaking out against the romance, claiming it could be bad for his image.
"F--- what people think," an insider claimed Woods said in response.
They continued: "Tiger has always been publicly apolitical. He has his beliefs and opinions, of course, but he doesn’t make a public spectacle of his political leanings. And dating someone in a political family looks like he’s choosing a side."
The source said Woods "didn’t care one bit" about his friends' worries: "You can’t really tell Tiger to do something he doesn’t want to do. And he felt like this was an important enough relationship to go public with. If someone has a problem, that’s on them, not him."