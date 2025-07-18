Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Tiger Woods

Wedding Bells? Inside Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Vanessa Trump's Ultra-Private Romance as Whispers Suggest The Couple Won't Be Getting Married

Split photo of Tiger Woods, Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are still on the fence when it comes to walking down the aisle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 18 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump may be tying the knot, at least according to recent rumors, but a friend close to the relationship is now claiming they're not even close to saying "I do," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Cynically, why should she get married?" the pal said in an interview. "There's no point of it, and it would just complicate her alimony from Donald (Trump Jr.)."

Article continues below advertisement

No Marriage In Sight?

Photo of Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA

Vanessa has been dating the iconic golfer since earlier this year.

Vanessa, 47, who parted from the president's son, Don Jr., in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, has five children with her ex. The terms of their divorce settlement were kept out of the spotlight.

The friend added: "And Tiger of course paid out a lot in his divorce from Elin (Nordegren), and I don't think he's particularly excited to do that again."

Woods, 49, and Nordegren, 45, who were married from 2004 to 2010, saw their romance crash and burn thanks to the golfer's infamous cheating scandal.

The athlete ended up paying his ex-wife, with whom he shares two kids, a reported $100million to Nordegren.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Woods, however, is said not to be ready for marriage again.

The insider also claimed Woods isn't quite ready to jump into another marriage.

"If you know Tiger, you know that he's not the type to just get married at the drop of a hat," they said. "He has been with women for years and not done that. I think it would take a lot to get him to be a groom again."

The new claim comes as another source said Woods is completely head over heels for Don Jr.'s ex-wife, and he sees a wedding in the future.

The insider said: "Tiger is all in and saying this is a go. He seems certain this has marriage potential. He's madly in love with Vanessa. Anyone can see it in his eyes."

Article continues below advertisement

Under The Same Roof?

Photo of Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife is said to 'essentially' be living with Woods already.

"He wanted her to move into his Florida mansion, and she's essentially living with him now," the source went on. "She was there all the time anyway.

"She had drawers and cubbyholes for all her personal items. She cooked meals there. So it was a no-brainer as far as Tiger's concerned."

Vanessa also reportedly has full access to Wood's $40million estate and knows all the security codes.

The source said: "Word is, Tiger's instructed his staff to accommodate Vanessa with whatever she needs – no questions. Whatever Vanessa wants, Vanessa gets."

Article continues below advertisement

'F--- What People Think'

Photo of Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods
Source: @tigerwoods/instagram

The athlete has told off his friends for criticizing his relationship, according to sources.

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Harper Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Finley Lockwood.

EXCLUSIVE: Presley Family's War Over The Twins — Priscilla's 'Pissed' at Late Daughter Lisa Marie's Ex For Allowing Granddaughters, 16, To Chase Stardom Despite 'Significant Dangers'

Composite photo of Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, George Clooney

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Boots Pal George Clooney From A-List Friend Circle — After Awkwardly Ending 30-Year Feud With Tom Cruise on Red Carpet

On March 23, Woods confirmed his relationship by posting a photo of the duo cuddling in a hammock.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts," he wrote in the caption.

Woods has moved forward with the relationship, despite his inner circle speaking out against the romance, claiming it could be bad for his image.

"F--- what people think," an insider claimed Woods said in response.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

They continued: "Tiger has always been publicly apolitical. He has his beliefs and opinions, of course, but he doesn’t make a public spectacle of his political leanings. And dating someone in a political family looks like he’s choosing a side."

The source said Woods "didn’t care one bit" about his friends' worries: "You can’t really tell Tiger to do something he doesn’t want to do. And he felt like this was an important enough relationship to go public with. If someone has a problem, that’s on them, not him."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.