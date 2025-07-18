Wedding Bells? Inside Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Vanessa Trump's Ultra-Private Romance as Whispers Suggest The Couple Won't Be Getting Married

Vanessa, 47, who parted from the president's son, Don Jr., in 2018 after 13 years of marriage, has five children with her ex. The terms of their divorce settlement were kept out of the spotlight.

The friend added: "And Tiger of course paid out a lot in his divorce from Elin (Nordegren), and I don't think he's particularly excited to do that again."

Woods, 49, and Nordegren, 45, who were married from 2004 to 2010, saw their romance crash and burn thanks to the golfer's infamous cheating scandal.

The athlete ended up paying his ex-wife, with whom he shares two kids, a reported $100million to Nordegren.