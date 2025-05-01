Tiger Woods 'Dropped an F-Bomb' After Concerned Friends Warned Him About Dating Vanessa Trump — As Golfer Now Part of Controversial Family
Tiger Woods is making it clear he doesn't care at all what people think when it comes to his new relationship with Vanessa Trump – including his own friends.
The legendary golfer caused a stir when he revealed he was dating Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, with his inner circle warning him to stay away from one of America's most controversial families, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Woods’ pals spoke out against the relationship and told the athlete his new romance could be bad for his image. However, Woods wasn't interested in hearing all that noise, according to Daily Mail.
"F--- what people think," an insider claimed Woods said in response.
They continued: "Tiger has always been publicly apolitical. He has his beliefs and opinions, of course, but he doesn’t make a public spectacle of his political leanings. And dating someone in a political family looks like he’s choosing a side.”
The source said the 49-year-old “didn’t care one bit" about his friends' worries: "You can’t really tell Tiger to do something he doesn’t want to do. And he felt like this was an important enough relationship to go public with. If someone has a problem, that’s on them, not him.”
Despite dating a Trump, the insider revealed Woods – who has been friends with President Trump a while now – isn't exactly making a political stance.
"She’s his girlfriend who happens to have the Trump last name,” the insider explained.
And while Woods doesn't have his friends in his corner, he does have his two kids – Sam, 17, and Charlie, 16 – who he shares with ex-wife Elin Nordegren.
“The kids understood and were happy, and still are happy,” the source said. “It was more people thinking about his professional brand who worried about what would happen when the news came out.”
On March 23, Woods confirmed his relationship by posting a photo of the couple cuddling in a hammock.
"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts," he wrote in the caption.
A body language expert then told RadarOnline.com Woods appeared to be "more invested in (Vanessa) than she is in him."
This even after Woods and Nordegren – who were married from 2004 to 2010 – saw their romance crash and burn thanks to his infamous cheating scandal.
However, while they have a rough past, Woods made sure to give his ex-wife Woods a heads up before showing off his new girlfriend to the world – and it was awkward.
"Her response at first was like 'Seriously? A Trump? For real?" a previous insider said, and claimed the 45-year-old was "more amused than anything. But she really quickly just accepted it."
And after Woods' cheating ways became headlines between 2009 and 2010, the source claimed he's learned from his mistakes.
"(Woods) knew it was going to get out eventually so he had to make the phone call to Elin before his love life ended up in the newspapers again," they added.