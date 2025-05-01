Did Tyra Banks Go Under the Knife AGAIN? The Former Supermodel Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors After She Looks 'Unrecognizable' During Latest Appearance
Tyra Banks has sparked plastic surgery rumors once again after she looked "unrecognizable" on the red carpet at The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At the Fashion Los Angeles Awards, where Banks, 51, was honored as a Fashion Icon, the former supermodel switched up her look and donned a short hair cut, thick eyebrows, silver eyeshadow and seemingly perfect skin.
While Banks' drastic look led some fans to speculate whether or not she's undergone cosmetic work, a plastic surgery expert gave their opinion on what's behind the former talkshow host's new appearance.
Dr. David Pincus, who has not personally treated Banks, told the Daily Mail: "As a plastic surgeon, I can say Tyra Banks appears to have maintained her natural features beautifully.
"She's always been known for bold, creative makeup looks that dramatically enhance or shift her appearance."
Although some critics believed Banks may have gone under the knife, her "unrecognizable" look was likely attributed to her makeup.
Pincus continued: "In these recent photos, she still looks vibrant and unique. I don’t see signs of significant surgical work."
The plastic surgeon did note it's likely Banks' super smooth forehead and arched eyebrows could be due to Botox.
He added: "Overall, this seems more like expert makeup and styling than any major cosmetic intervention."
Banks' filled-in eyebrows paired with silver eyeshadow and thick black winged eyeliner enhanced her green eyes and made them appear larger and more cat-like.
The model kept the rest of her makeup toned down, opting for a pale pink lip and subtle cheek color.
While the plastic surgery expert did not believe Banks has had any recent work done, she has admitted to having a nose job early in her career.
In her 2018 memoir, Perfect is Boring, Banks wrote: "I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching.
"I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth."
This isn't the first time Banks has been accused of altering her physical appearance in addition to undergoing rhinoplasty decades ago.
Banks attended the inaugural Le Grand Dîner du Louvre in March to kick off Paris Fashion Week – and fans were convinced she had a second nose job.
The former America's Next Top Model host shared photos from the event on Instagram, flashing her signature "smize" while wearing a black bustier and floor-length black blazer.
While some fans applauded Banks' outfit and called the look "stunning," others mocked: "Who's nose she got on?"
One social media user wrote, "Her nose is almost gone," and another agreed, "She chopped up her face too much."