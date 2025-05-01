Did Tyra Banks Go Under the Knife AGAIN? The Former Supermodel Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors After She Looks 'Unrecognizable' During Latest Appearance

Tyra Banks has sparked plastic surgery rumors once again after she looked "unrecognizable" on the red carpet at The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

At the Fashion Los Angeles Awards, where Banks, 51, was honored as a Fashion Icon, the former supermodel switched up her look and donned a short hair cut, thick eyebrows, silver eyeshadow and seemingly perfect skin.