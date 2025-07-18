'Love Island' Fans Demand Peacock Show Get CANCELED After 'Producers Cut Scenes' and 'Robbed' Viewers Of Footage — 'Everyone Needs To Be Fired'
Like most reality shows, Love Island USA cuts plenty of footage in order to help steer narratives on the program; however, in the case of one Season 7 couple in particular, some fans think producers went too far by not showing viewers important moments that might have changed the finale outcome, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Olandria Carthen, 27, and Nic Vansteenberghe, 24 became fan-favorites after they got together following Cierra Ortega's exit. The pair ended up coming in second place behind Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, causing some viewers to think there was an editing conspiracy against the duo, especially involving an unseen family meeting.
Nicolandria's Family Meeting Cut
One scene in particular that had Nic and Olandria fans fuming was a meeting involving her mom and his mother and sister that was cut in the editing process.
"Wait they had a conversation together and it wasn't show?" a user posted to X of the deleted scene and included a photo of the group sharing a laugh.
While one person pointed out that it was shown albeit "briefly," others thought there were shenanigans involved in why it wasn't featured more prominently.
The edit caused some viewers to demand that heads roll for the way Nic and Olandria's story was spun by producers.
"Everybody involved needs to be fired," a Nicolandria fan demanded, while second wrote, "Oh, we got ROBBED."
Other Discarded Scenes
One fan shared a post on X, noting how many edits were made to Nic and Olandria's storyline.
"Kisses, cut. Conversations, cut. Olandria gave Nic her necklace, cut. Fans have to play detective to find everything. Family convo on family day, cut. Early convos about Nic telling Taylor he wants to explore Olandria, cut," they wrote, adding, "Yet, we're gettin' production's fav allegations?"
'Not Labeling Things'
Nic and Olandria had chemistry early on, as she chose to smooth both him and Taylor Williams during the first-impressions coupling in the season 7 premiere. But the elevator/escalator professional from Decatur, Alabama, ultimately the Oklahoma cowboy over the Jacksonville, Florida, registered nurse. Nic selected Olandria to lock lips with in the blindfolded kissing challenge, while she chose Nic and Ace Greene.
Things heated up for the pair after Nic's romance with Cierra ended when she was sent home for "personal reasons," which turned out to be resurfaced social media posts where she used a racial slur. That opened the door for Olandria and Nic to finally pursue their attraction.
While the duo left Fiji crazy about each other, the heat is still there now that they're back in the States.
"We're not labeling it boyfriend and girlfriend, but let's just say we're doing a lot of things that a boyfriend and girlfriend do and we're really enjoying each other's time and being happy with one another," Nic revealed on Wednesday, July 16. The pair has also shared adorable TikTok videos showing how great they are getting along ahead of the show's Season 7 reunion episode on August 25.
'Love Island' Was Previously Sued Over Racial Issues
In the X thread complaining about Nicolandra's bad edits, one viewer claimed: "The producers have HATED the Black women this season."
As RadarOnline.com reported in July 2023, two producers who worked on Season 4 of Love Island USA filed a bombshell lawsuit claiming other producers prevented a black contestant from succeeding on the show.
Former Love Island producer Jasmine Crestwell said she complained about the alleged mistreatment of cast, in particular, black female contestant Serenti Springs, one of the "few women of color on the show."
The suit filed by Crestwell and Alex Rinks alleged other producers called Springs a "b----," "dumb," and "disgusting," while "repeatedly interrupting or obstructing her ability to forge connections with male cast members, thus sabotaging her chances on the show," according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com
The lawsuit accused the defendants, NBCUniversal, which owns Peacock, and ITV Studios, the producers behind the show, of race and gender discrimination, retaliation, failure to prevent discrimination, harassment and retaliation, whistleblower retaliation and wrongful termination.
In September 2023, producers behind Love Island asked that the lawsuit be thrown out.
“Plaintiffs will not prevail on the merits on any of their claims. There are no facts – none – to establish that any Defendant engaged in discrimination, harassment, or retaliation. While Defendants do not address all of Plaintiffs’ baseless allegations here, quite simply, Plaintiffs’ terminations had nothing to do with their race, gender, or any protected activity,” the defendants wrote, adding that the ex-producers only worked “briefly” on season four of Love Island.