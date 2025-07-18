'Love Island' Fans Demand Peacock Show Get CANCELED After 'Producers Cut Scenes' and 'Robbed' Viewers Of Footage — 'Everyone Needs To Be Fired'

One scene in particular that had Nic and Olandria fans fuming was a meeting involving her mom and his mother and sister that was cut in the editing process.

"Wait they had a conversation together and it wasn't show?" a user posted to X of the deleted scene and included a photo of the group sharing a laugh.

While one person pointed out that it was shown albeit "briefly," others thought there were shenanigans involved in why it wasn't featured more prominently.

The edit caused some viewers to demand that heads roll for the way Nic and Olandria's story was spun by producers.

"Everybody involved needs to be fired," a Nicolandria fan demanded, while second wrote, "Oh, we got ROBBED."