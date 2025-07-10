'Love Island USA' Drama: Cierra Ortega's Shocking Exit After Racial Slur Scandal Leaves Cast Reeling — As Star Issues Apology For 'Thoughtless' Remark

While Ortega was appearing on the show, past social media posts resurfaced where she made a racial slur about Asians. Soon, a petition was started aiming to get the Arizona native booted from the series.

It read in part, "Love Island USA needs to acknowledge the racism against the Asian community and hold Cierra accountable for her blatant racism."

Ortega issued a profuse apology in an "accountability video" on Wednesday, July 9, two days after returning back to the States. The reality star acknowledged how she "very naively" used an "incredibly offensive and derogatory term."

"I had no idea that the word held as much pain, as much harm, and came with the history that it did, or I never would have used it," Ortega said. "I had no ill intention when I was using it."