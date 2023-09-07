Home > Exclusives > nbc Exclusive ‘Baseless Allegations': 'Love Island' Producers Fire Back at Lawsuit Accusing Crew of Watching Cast Shower, Sabotaging Black Contestant Source: NBC By: Ryan Naumann Sep. 7 2023, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

The producers behind Love Island USA are demanding the shocking lawsuit brought by 2 former producers be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, ITV Studios, who produces the reality show, along with NBCUniversal have denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case brought by Jasmine Crestwell and Alex Rinks.

Source: PEACOCK NBC and the producers deny the crew watched contestants shower.

The defendants claim the ex-producers worked “briefly” on season four of Love Island. “Dissatisfied with their quick terminations from the show, Plaintiffs conjure up sweeping conclusions of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation against five different companies, some of which do not even exist, and malign a variety of their innocent co-workers in the process,” their response read.

Source: PEACOCK The lawsuit comes as Bethenny Frankel takes on NBC and producers over reality show contestant's working conditions and pay.

“Plaintiffs will not prevail on the merits on any of their claims. There are no facts – none – to establish that any Defendant engaged in discrimination, harassment, or retaliation. While Defendants do not address all of Plaintiffs’ baseless allegations here, quite simply, Plaintiffs’ terminations had nothing to do with their race, gender, or any protected activity,” the defendants wrote.

The producers and NBC are demanding the entire lawsuit be tossed. As we first reported, Crestwell and Rinks accused the defendants of race and gender discrimination, retaliation, failure to prevent discrimination, harassment and retaliation, whistleblower retaliation, and wrongful termination. Love Island is a reality dating show franchise that started in the UK and spawned an American spinoff in 2019. The suit explained, “Contestants called “Islanders,” stay in a remote, purportedly lavish “villa” where they live under constant surveillance and compete for victory by successfully “coupling up.” Islanders earn privileges by participating in risqué challenges.”

Crestwell and Rinks said while Love Island was a huge hit in the UK, the show struggled to connect with viewers while on CBS. The show was then moved to Peacock for its fourth and fifth seasons. The ex-producers said a bunch of UK producers were hired to spice up the show after it moved to a new network. In the suit, Crestwell and Rinks claimed the UK producers had a long history of racism and abusive practices. They said they were both “immediately grew concerned by the show’s labor practices.”

Source: @SERENTISPRINGS/INSTAGRAM Sereniti Springs is the contestant the ex-producers claim was sabotaged.

Rinks said she companied about alleged unsafe and unsanitary conditions in one of the “villas” which she claimed was “in reality, a ramshackle, dilapidated ranch with inadequate plumbing and inoperable bathrooms.” “The villa was also unsanitary. Islanders generally were restricted to specific portable toilets connected to their rooms. These toilets were rarely cleaned and often broken and unusable. Showers in the villa’s bathrooms were clogged and overflowing,” the suit read.

“Ms. Crestwell observed that the UK show’s pattern of mistreatment towards contestants of color continued into Season 4. From the first day of filming, Bush took steps to prevent Islander Sereniti Springs, a Black woman, from making connections with male cast members. Bush instructed all Producers on an internal walkie system, “don’t let Sereniti talk to any men.” That night, Bush sent a list of “couples” who had spoken on Day 1 to inform the following day’s production choices: Ms. Springs was the only Islander not on the list,” the suit read.

Source: PEACOCK The producers deny all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit.

The suit also claimed certain producers had watched the contestants shower despite being told not to. “The entire villa was equipped with cameras and Islanders were filmed 24 hours a day, even while showering, and producers had access to a video feed. While producers were instructed not to watch this footage, certain producers disregarded this instruction and not only watched this intimate footage but discussed it openly on set, including by making disparaging comments about female contestants’ bodies,” the suit alleged. The ex-producers said they were terminated after raising their complaints. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

The legal battle comes as ex-Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has launched an effort to fight NBC and producers on the working conditions and pay for reality stars. She hired two powerhouse lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos who have fired off legal letters to the network. All signs point to Frankel potentially taking legal action with a bunch of ex-reality stars supporting her movement.