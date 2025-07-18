Dylan Dreyer and Husband Brian Fichera Split After 13 Years of Marriage – As 'Today' Star Reveals Breakup In Heartbreaking Statement
Today show meteorologist Dylan Dreyer has announced she and her husband, Brian Fichera, are going their separate ways, RadarOnline.com can report.
The morning show star shared a sentimental personal message on Friday, July 18, explaining the decision.
Dreyer shared a photo of a sunset over a dock with the note: "For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows. The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all.
"For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."
She continued: "We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for another.
"Thank you, as always, for your support."
Sympathy and Condolences
While Dreyer closed the ability to comment on her announcement, sympathetic fans flooded her next immediate post with their condolences.
One person wrote: "Sad to hear about your separation, I thought you two were an adorable couple! I hope you can work it out."
Another expressed: "I'm shocked. I wish you all the best and hope things can work out for you, Brian, and the boys."
While a third confessed: "Y'all seemed so happy together. Goes to show I made the right decision not to date for the last 10 years. Nothing lasts forever."
Fertility Struggles
Dreyer and Fichera are parents to three boys: Calvin, 8; Oliver, 5; and Rusty, 3. A source told Page Six that "there is no divorce set yet," but a check on the NBC reporter's Instagram reveals few photos of the couple together since at least January, despite a plethora of pics.
In 2019, Dreyer opened up about the fertility struggles she and Fichera had experienced as they were trying for their third child, revealing she had recently suffered a miscarriage and was then starting IVF.
"I have been dealing with so many intense emotions, and it’s time to just put them all out there," she wrote on Today in April about her struggles with secondary infertility.
"The trying for baby #2 unsuccessfully, finding out that my 37-year-old body has about the same (on average) number of eggs left as someone in their mid-40s, my surgery to remove significant scarring from my emergency C-section, the excitement of being pregnant again, and the heartbreak of my miscarriage – 'hat sums up the past year of my life.
Welcome to the Family
Dreyer continued the treatments, and shortly after the 2020 new year, Dreyer gushed as she and Fichera welcomed Oliver George to the family.
The TV star couldn’t help but rave about how excited she was to be starting off the New Year by becoming a mother again.
"Ending 2019 as a family of 3," she posted on Instagram on January 2, gushing, "2020 is going to be just a bit different!!"