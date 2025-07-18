Dylan Dreyer and Husband Brian Fichera Split After 13 Years of Marriage – As 'Today' Star Reveals Breakup In Heartbreaking Statement

Today show meteorologist Dylan Dreyer has announced she and her husband, Brian Fichera, are going their separate ways, RadarOnline.com can report.

Dreyer shared a photo of a sunset over a dock with the note: "For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows. The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all.

"For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

She continued: "We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for another.

"Thank you, as always, for your support."