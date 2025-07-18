Biden Top Aide Pleads the Fifth In Deposition Over His Mental Health — After Trump Claimed Former President 'Made Up' the Epstein Files in Bizarre 'Blame Game'

On Friday, July 18, Tomasini was called on to appear before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee for a closed-door interview all about Biden's mental fitness and use of a presidential autopen while in the White House .

Joe Biden 's former administration continues to stick by his side, as top aide Annie Tomasini became the latest team member to plead the Fifth following questions about his mental health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, Tomasini became the third Biden administration official to plead the Fifth Amendment.

Comer called out the "pattern of key Biden confidants seeking to shield themselves from criminal liability."

He continued in a statement: "It's unbelievable that Ms. Tomasini and others refuse to answer basic questions about President Biden's fitness to serve. It's apparent they would rather hide key information to protect themselves and Joe Biden than be truthful with the American people about this historic scandal."

In response, Tomasini's lawyer hit back, and said: "The Committee has asked Ms. Tomasini to testify in connection with an investigation into use of the autopen. There is no actual evidence of wrongdoing by Ms. Tomasini, and President Biden has already confirmed that he made all decisions concerning the grants of clemency at the end of his term."