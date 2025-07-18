Biden Top Aide Pleads the Fifth In Deposition Over His Mental Health — After Trump Claimed Former President 'Made Up' the Epstein Files in Bizarre 'Blame Game'
Joe Biden's former administration continues to stick by his side, as top aide Annie Tomasini became the latest team member to plead the Fifth following questions about his mental health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Friday, July 18, Tomasini was called on to appear before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee for a closed-door interview all about Biden's mental fitness and use of a presidential autopen while in the White House.
These Lips Are Sealed
According to Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, Tomasini became the third Biden administration official to plead the Fifth Amendment.
Comer called out the "pattern of key Biden confidants seeking to shield themselves from criminal liability."
He continued in a statement: "It's unbelievable that Ms. Tomasini and others refuse to answer basic questions about President Biden's fitness to serve. It's apparent they would rather hide key information to protect themselves and Joe Biden than be truthful with the American people about this historic scandal."
In response, Tomasini's lawyer hit back, and said: "The Committee has asked Ms. Tomasini to testify in connection with an investigation into use of the autopen. There is no actual evidence of wrongdoing by Ms. Tomasini, and President Biden has already confirmed that he made all decisions concerning the grants of clemency at the end of his term."
Biden 'Abuses' Autopen
Comer warned Biden's team over the "possibility we’ll be asking members of the family to come in."
The panel’s probe is all about uncovering potential abuses of the presidential autopen, a mechanical device Biden’s White House confirmed had been used to grant final pardons for family members, including his son, Hunter.
Many have called the probe "nonsense," as others have accused the GOP of using it to "distract" the public from the Jeffrey Epstein case.
All A Distraction?
President Trump has been buried in backlash over his mishandling of the late sex offender's files, as the 79-year-old has done his best to dodge the criticism, even going as far as to accuse Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former FBI Director James Comey of making up the documents.
"I would say that, you know, these files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden ...," Trump said at the White House before departing for an event in Pennsylvania.
Over the weekend, the former reality star raged on Truth Social, once again calling out his predecessors.
Simply A 'Hoax'
"Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary (Clinton), Comey, (John) Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration?" he went off on the platform. "They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called 'friends' are playing right into their hands."
Trump, who was once described the pedophile as a "terrific guy" who "likes beautiful women as much as I do," even bashed his own supporters for pushing what he labeled as a "hoax."
He ranted: "Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats' work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!"
The controversial politician, amid the scrutiny, has now directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release "pertinent" grand jury testimony in the criminal case of Epstein.