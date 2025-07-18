EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Royal Residence Surrounded by 'Merry Madams of Windsor' Prostitute 'Gang'
A mob of hookers known as "The Merry Madams of Windsor" are raking in a King's ransom, charging punters for sex at luxury homes and apartments, yards from the castle walls of Queen Elizabeth's iconic Windsor Castle residence.
On one sex site seen by RadarOnline.com, there are adverts from a dozen women selling their bodies within less than a mile of the historic ramparts.
An X-Rated Affair
Sandy, from the so-called Merry Madams group, purrs at punters online: "Sandy here in Windsor – Mature Full Figured MILF, £200 ($268) per hour in the shadows of Her Majesty’s walls.
"Just one of the many VERY Merry Wives Of Windsor working the palace walls." Windsor Great Park is also listed as a dogging hotspot on sites dedicated to outdoor frolics.
One saucy online guide to the beauty spot, where Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle once lived, reveals: "Get to Windsor Great Park — a large car park on the left from Windsor, and the last car park on the right.
"Both are good during the day, preferably in the early hours for a bit of public nookie."
There Goes The Neighborhood
"And head next to Windsor Racecourse in the park by the River Thames, just past the Windsor Lad pub. It’s good for couples into slap and tickle!" they added.
Windsor Castle, one of the most iconic royal residences in the United Kingdom, holds a deeply personal place in the legacy of the British monarchy, particularly in the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 in 2022. Built in the 11th century by William the Conqueror, the castle has served as a royal home and fortress for nearly a thousand years.
Yet, for Queen Elizabeth, Windsor was more than just a symbol of monarchy; it was a cherished sanctuary. The Queen developed a profound attachment to Windsor Castle during World War II, when she and her sister, Princess Margaret, lived there to avoid the bombings in London.
This early association with safety and family laid the foundation for her lifelong affection for the castle. As monarch, she used Windsor not only as a weekend retreat but also as a working residence. She often spent Easter and other holidays there, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, it became her primary home and workplace.
It was at Windsor Castle where she found peace and continuity, and it was ultimately where she passed away in 2022. Now, under the reign of Charles, 76, Windsor Castle continues to play a significant role in royal life, though with some changes in emphasis.
Charles prefers Clarence House in London and Highgrove House in Gloucestershire as his main residences, but Windsor remains a vital royal hub. It is used for formal events, including investitures and state visits, and remains a center of royal tradition. Charles’ wife, Queen Camilla, has also taken a role in maintaining Windsor’s presence, occasionally hosting events there.
Importantly, Windsor Castle continues to house the Order of the Garter ceremony, one of the oldest and most prestigious chivalric traditions in Britain.
The royal apartments and St. George’s Chapel, where Queen Elizabeth is buried alongside Prince Philip, keep the Queen’s memory alive in a setting she dearly loved.
While Charles brings his style to the monarchy, Windsor Castle stands as a powerful reminder of his mother’s enduring legacy and the continuity of the crown, and sources tell us he will be "shocked" it is now also a hub for cheeky hookers and swingers.