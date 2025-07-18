EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Royal Residence Surrounded by 'Merry Madams of Windsor' Prostitute 'Gang'

Sandy, from the so-called Merry Madams group, purrs at punters online: "Sandy here in Windsor – Mature Full Figured MILF, £200 ($268) per hour in the shadows of Her Majesty’s walls.

"Just one of the many VERY Merry Wives Of Windsor working the palace walls." Windsor Great Park is also listed as a dogging hotspot on sites dedicated to outdoor frolics.

One saucy online guide to the beauty spot, where Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle once lived, reveals: "Get to Windsor Great Park — a large car park on the left from Windsor, and the last car park on the right.

"Both are good during the day, preferably in the early hours for a bit of public nookie."