EXCLUSIVE: Presley Family's War Over The Twins — Priscilla's 'Pissed' at Late Daughter Lisa Marie's Ex For Allowing Granddaughters, 16, To Chase Stardom Despite 'Significant Dangers'
Priscilla Presley is all shook up over her grandkids' carefree and careless lifestyle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The teenage twins live with their father, Michael Lockwood, after their mom, Lisa Marie, died in 2023, but there are growing concerns about their dad's disconnected approach to parenting.
Lockwood gained sole custody of his 16-year-old daughters, Finley and Harper, after Lisa Marie died in January 2023 from complications of a small bowel obstruction, which resulted from bariatric surgery she had several years earlier.
According to insiders, Lockwood and his current wife, celebrity makeup artist Stephanie Hobgood, have been anything but "helicopter parents" – letting them wear skimpy outfits, spoiling them with oversized monthly allowances, and green-lighting a party-hearty lifestyle.
"The twins are acting more like Kardashians than embracing the low-key life Lisa Marie wanted for them — and Michael and Stephanie are just going with the flow," one source said.
Celebrity Lifestyles
Sources say that Lockwood and Hobgood have also green-lighted the twins' superstar aspirations, with Harper working on a modeling career and Finley following in her famous grandfather Elvis' footsteps by pursuing a life in music.
But the insider said: "That is exactly what Lisa Marie did not want for her daughters. She wanted to shield them from public life and encourage them to pursue normal, everyday careers as regular, everyday people."
The lack of structure has particularly annoyed Lisa Marie's mom, Priscilla, 80, who saw firsthand how celebrity destroyed both Elvis and their daughter, and she wishes that her granddaughters could live more private lives.
"Priscilla is P-O'd," the source continued. "The last thing she wants is to see her grandkids going down that glittery path of stardom because of the significant dangers and pitfalls associated with that sort of life."
Similar Path
Family members are especially concerned after Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin, was given similar free rein, which ended with him ending his life in 2020 at age 27.
An insider said: "She felt like she had gone awry with (her son) Benjamin by letting him do whatever he wanted, and he fell in with the wrong crowd and she blamed herself for his eventual death from suicide."
Complicating the situation are suspicions that Lockwood is also exploiting the twins to help revive his dormant music career. He's also accused of using their inheritance to take splashy trips and live large around the globe.
A source confided: "They just got back from Belfast, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg. The fear is that he’s using them to live the high life and get famous again."
Few Options
After mom Lisa Marie's death, Harper and Finley have lived primarily in Los Angeles with Lockwood and Hobgood, although they also spend time with Priscilla. But their elderly grandma is hesitant to try to start an all-out war with Michael, for fear of losing her granddaughters completely.
"Priscilla tries to exert what positive and restraining influence she can on the girls, but it only goes so far," our source shared. She doesn’t want to push too hard.
"She’s lost so many loved ones that she’s loath to alienate the girls — or Michael. She doesn’t like what’s going on, but there’s only so much she can do!"