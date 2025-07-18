EXCLUSIVE: Presley Family's War Over The Twins — Priscilla's 'Pissed' at Late Daughter Lisa Marie's Ex For Allowing Granddaughters, 16, To Chase Stardom Despite 'Significant Dangers'

Sources say that Lockwood and Hobgood have also green-lighted the twins' superstar aspirations, with Harper working on a modeling career and Finley following in her famous grandfather Elvis' footsteps by pursuing a life in music.

But the insider said: "That is exactly what Lisa Marie did not want for her daughters. She wanted to shield them from public life and encourage them to pursue normal, everyday careers as regular, everyday people."

The lack of structure has particularly annoyed Lisa Marie's mom, Priscilla, 80, who saw firsthand how celebrity destroyed both Elvis and their daughter, and she wishes that her granddaughters could live more private lives.

"Priscilla is P-O'd," the source continued. "The last thing she wants is to see her grandkids going down that glittery path of stardom because of the significant dangers and pitfalls associated with that sort of life."