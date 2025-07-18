EXCLUSIVE: Mystery Deepens Over Why Tragic Julian McMahon Spent His Final Cancer-Stricken Days in Scientology's 'Mecca' — 'No-One Moves There'

Nearly all of downtown’s real estate is owned by the church or its affiliates.

“I was wondering if Julian McMahon was a Scientologist since he died in Clearwater,” one local wrote on Instagram.

“Why else would he live the last few months of his life there?” another posted on Twitter.

Despite intense and growing online speculation, there is no public record linking McMahon, his 47-year-old wife Paniagua, daughter Madison, 25, or ex-wife Brooke Burns, 46, to the Church of Scientology.

A search of Scientology databases yielded no connection, and neither McMahon nor his family ever spoke publicly about religious affiliations.

Still, the location has raised eyebrows. “People don’t just end up in Clearwater by chance,” said a source. “You go there for the beach, to retire — or because of Scientology. And Julian wasn’t at retirement age.”

McMahon and his wife sold their Malibu property in 2017 and later listed their 4.4-acre avocado and lemon ranch in Somis, Ventura County, California.

That home, which featured a three-bedroom hacienda-style residence, was relisted in July 2023 and sold by October.

Since then, there were no listed permanent addresses for the couple, aside from a business contact for a celebrity accountant in Encino, California.