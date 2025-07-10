Julian McMahon's Cause of Death Revealed After 'Fantastic Four' Actor's Tragic Death — As His Remains Have Been Cremated
Julian McMahon's exact cause of death was indeed related to the cancer he had been suffering from, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old, known for his unforgettable roles in Charmed, Nip/Tuck, and Fantastic Four, passed away on Wednesday, July 2, after a private battle with the disease.
As tributes continue to pour in for the fallen star, the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office in Florida reported the Australian actor died from "lung metastasis as a result of head and neck metastatic cancer."
His death was ruled as natural, and his remains have since been cremated.
McMahon's wife, Kelly, broke the devastating news in a heartfelt statement that read: "With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer."
It was not publicly known that McMahon was battling the disease.
"Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible," that statement read.
Natural Death
"We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life.
"We are grateful for the memories."
McMahon leaves behind his wife, Kelly, and daughter, 25-year-old Madison McMahon, whom he shares with ex-wife Brooke Burns. The pair split just a year after she was born.
Fan Tributes
Famous friends have been sharing memories of the star. McMahon's last role saw him star alongside Nicolas Cage in The Surfer. The pair were last pictured together in March at SXSW to promote the film. McMahon was visibly gaunt but bravely posed for the cameras.
Cage said news of his death hit him hard. He shared: "I spent six weeks working with Julian, and he was the most talented of actors. Our scenes together on The Surfer were amongst my favorites I have ever participated in, and Julian is one of my favorite people. He was a kind and intelligent man. My love to his family."
Rose McGowan, McMahon's co-star on Charmed, took to her Instagram Story to share a touching message, writing: "Oh Julian, you force of brilliance, wild talent and humour. For you, your family, and loving fans all over the world, I pray comfort."
Fellow Charmed star Holly Marie Combs remembered him as "my favorite pain in the a-- ever." She shared behind-the-scenes videos of McMahon from the cult classic TV show, reminiscing about his "unyielding zest for life" and "crazy making sense of humor".
Her tribute concluded: "The joy and laughter you were the direct cause of will always be remembered. I hope you find our lady friend and dance in those rose petals."