Celeb Tributes Pour In for 'Nip/Tuck' Star Julian McMahon After Actor Dies Aged 56 Following Horrific Secret Cancer Fight And Skeletal Red Carpet Appearance

Celebrities took to social media to express their shock and share their fond memories of McMahon.

Nicolas Cage, who recently starred alongside McMahon in the Cannes midnight title The Surfer, told outlets the news was "deeply saddening".

He shared: "I spent six weeks working with Julian, and he was the most talented of actors. Our scenes together on The Surfer were amongst my favorites I have ever participated in, and Julian is one of my favorite people. He was a kind and intelligent man. My love to his family."

Rose McGowan, McMahon's co-star on Charmed, took to her Instagram Story to share a touching message, writing: "Oh Julian, you force of brilliance, wild talent and humour. For you, your family and loving fans all over the world, I pray comfort."

Fellow Charmed star Holly Marie Combs remembered him as "my favorite pain in the a-- ever". She shared behind-the-scenes videos of McMahon from the cult classic TV show, reminiscing about his "unyielding zest for life" and "crazy making sense of humor".

Her tribute concluded: "The joy and laughter you were the direct cause of will always be remembered. I hope you find our lady friend and dance in those rose petals."