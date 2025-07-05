Your tip
Celebrity Death

Celeb Tributes Pour In for 'Nip/Tuck' Star Julian McMahon After Actor Dies Aged 56 Following Horrific Secret Cancer Fight And Skeletal Red Carpet Appearance

Julian McMahon died at 56.

July 5 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Hollywood is in mourning following the heartbreaking news of actor Julian McMahon's death at the age of 56, RadarOnline.com can report.

McMahon, known for his unforgettable roles in Charmed, Nip/Tuck, and Fantastic Four, passed away on Wednesday, July 2, after a private battle with cancer.

The announcement has stirred waves of grief throughout social media, as friends, co-stars, and fans alike reflect on his remarkable talent and vibrant personality.

Julian McMahon died after secretly battling cancer.

The actor's family broke the devastating news in a heartfelt statement and said: "With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer.

"Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible."

Fans pointed out how skinny Julian McMahon looked during his recent red-carpet appearances.

Celebrities took to social media to express their shock and share their fond memories of McMahon.

Nicolas Cage, who recently starred alongside McMahon in the Cannes midnight title The Surfer, told outlets the news was "deeply saddening".

He shared: "I spent six weeks working with Julian, and he was the most talented of actors. Our scenes together on The Surfer were amongst my favorites I have ever participated in, and Julian is one of my favorite people. He was a kind and intelligent man. My love to his family."

Rose McGowan, McMahon's co-star on Charmed, took to her Instagram Story to share a touching message, writing: "Oh Julian, you force of brilliance, wild talent and humour. For you, your family and loving fans all over the world, I pray comfort."

Fellow Charmed star Holly Marie Combs remembered him as "my favorite pain in the a-- ever". She shared behind-the-scenes videos of McMahon from the cult classic TV show, reminiscing about his "unyielding zest for life" and "crazy making sense of humor".

Her tribute concluded: "The joy and laughter you were the direct cause of will always be remembered. I hope you find our lady friend and dance in those rose petals."

Several of Julian McMahon's co-stars paid tribute to the late actor.

Kelly Carlson, who played McMahon's on-again-off-again wife on the FX series Nip/Tuck, expressed her sorrow in a video, admitting she had been unaware of his illness.

She recalled their years of fun while working together and said: "I'm completely shocked and saddened by it... I wish him a peaceful journey. And I know he had a full, great life, so that's a good thing."

Dylan Walsh, another co-star from Nip/Tuck, articulated his initial disbelief, stating: "I'm stunned. We rode this wave together and I loved him... My heart is with you. Rest in peace."

'Fantastic Four' Castmates

Julian McMahon played Dr. Doom in the 2000s Fantastic Four films.

Ioan Gruffudd, who co-starred with McMahon in Fantastic Four, expressed a similar sentiment about their on-screen dynamic in his own tribute. He noted: "Even though we played each other's nemeses, there was always so much lightness and laughter working together."

Gruffudd expressed his condolences to McMahon's family and called his experience working with the actor an "honor".

Michael Chiklis, who portrayed Ben Grimm in the Fantastic Four film series, also shared his devastation. He emphasized: "Life is so precious and fragile. My condolences to his family. RIP Jules."

