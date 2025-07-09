Julian McMahon's Grief-Torn Family Open Up About Impact of Actor's Cancer Death Using One of World’s Most Heart-Wrenching Songs
Julian McMahon's family has broken their silence following his tragic death aged just 56.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Nip/Tuck star's loved ones released a statement paying tribute to the actor, who passed away following a "private battle" with cancer.
Moving Tribute
He leaves behind wife Kelly Paniagua and daughter 25-year-old Madison McMahon, who he shares with ex-wife Brooke Burns.
The pair split just a year after she was born.
It was not publicly known that the actor, best known for his starring roles on Nip/Tuck, Fantastic Four, Charmed and FBI: Most Wanted, was sick prior to his death.
On Tuesday, his loved ones shared a message thanking fans for the support with a black and white photo of Julian smiling.
Posting on the star's Instagram page, they wrote: "Julian loved Van Morrison... For all of those who loved Julian, thank you."
Van Morrison Fan
The post included the song Sometimes We Cry by the Irish singer-songwriter, which includes the lyrics: "Sometimes it's bad when the going gets tough.
“When we look in the mirror and we want to give up.
"Sometimes we don't even think we'll try.
"Sometimes we cry. Well we're gonna have to sit down and think it right through.
"If we're only human, what more can we do, the only thing to do is eat humble pie.
"Sometimes we cry."
'One Of My Favorite People'
Tributes have flooded in for the much-loved star, as the world of showbiz mourns the loss of one of their own.
Julian's last role saw him star alongside Nicolas Cage in Stan original film The Surfer.
The pair were last pictured together in March at SXSW to promote the film.
Julian was pictured looking gaunt but bravely posed for the cameras despite his secret cancer battle.
Paying tribute to his friend, Cage said: "I spent six weeks working with Julian, and he was the most talented of actors.
"Our scenes together on The Surfer were amongst my favorites I have ever participated in, and Julian is one of my favorite people.
"He was a kind and intelligent man. My love to his family."
Julian's Charmed co-star Rose McGowan wrote: "Oh Julian, you force of brilliance.
"For you, your family, and your loving fans all over the world, I pray for comfort."
Last week Julian's family announced that he passed away on Wednesday, July 2, in Clearwater, Florida, after a private cancer battle.
His wife, Kelly McMahon, said in a statement: "With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer.
"Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans.
"His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy."
Kelly concluded in the heartfelt message she first shared: "And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."
Julian and his third wife, Kelly, tied the knot in 2014 and shared no kids together — although he has a daughter from his second marriage.