Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

Julian McMahon's Grief-Torn Family Open Up About Impact of Actor's Cancer Death Using One of World’s Most Heart-Wrenching Songs

picture of Julian McMahon
Source: MEGA

Julian McMahon's family has paid tribute to the actor after he lost a 'secret battle' with cancer aged just 56.

July 9 2025, Updated 3:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Julian McMahon's family has broken their silence following his tragic death aged just 56.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Nip/Tuck star's loved ones released a statement paying tribute to the actor, who passed away following a "private battle" with cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Moving Tribute

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The actor's family have shown their love for the star.

Article continues below advertisement

He leaves behind wife Kelly Paniagua and daughter 25-year-old Madison McMahon, who he shares with ex-wife Brooke Burns.

The pair split just a year after she was born.

It was not publicly known that the actor, best known for his starring roles on Nip/Tuck, Fantastic Four, Charmed and FBI: Most Wanted, was sick prior to his death.

On Tuesday, his loved ones shared a message thanking fans for the support with a black and white photo of Julian smiling.

Posting on the star's Instagram page, they wrote: "Julian loved Van Morrison... For all of those who loved Julian, thank you."

Article continues below advertisement

Van Morrison Fan

Source: @julianmcmahonofficial/Instagram

Star's family posted poignant Van Morrison song with tribute.

Article continues below advertisement

The post included the song Sometimes We Cry by the Irish singer-songwriter, which includes the lyrics: "Sometimes it's bad when the going gets tough.

“When we look in the mirror and we want to give up.

"Sometimes we don't even think we'll try.

"Sometimes we cry. Well we're gonna have to sit down and think it right through.

"If we're only human, what more can we do, the only thing to do is eat humble pie.

"Sometimes we cry."

Article continues below advertisement

'One Of My Favorite People'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Nicholas Cage, who appeared alongside McMahon in 'The Surfer', lauded his former co-star.

Article continues below advertisement

Tributes have flooded in for the much-loved star, as the world of showbiz mourns the loss of one of their own.

Julian's last role saw him star alongside Nicolas Cage in Stan original film The Surfer.

The pair were last pictured together in March at SXSW to promote the film.

Julian was pictured looking gaunt but bravely posed for the cameras despite his secret cancer battle.

Paying tribute to his friend, Cage said: "I spent six weeks working with Julian, and he was the most talented of actors.

"Our scenes together on The Surfer were amongst my favorites I have ever participated in, and Julian is one of my favorite people.

"He was a kind and intelligent man. My love to his family."

READ MORE ON NEWS
photo of christian horner

F1 Sexting Scandal Fallout — Geri Horner's Husband Christian 'Sobs' As He's Sensationally Sacked By Red Bull a Year After 'Sleaze' Text Case Erupted

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Whistleblower Slams FBI's Brutally Censored 'Public' Files on Sex Trafficker as 'Unreadable' — And Demands They Are Published Unredacted

Article continues below advertisement

Julian's Charmed co-star Rose McGowan wrote: "Oh Julian, you force of brilliance.

"For you, your family, and your loving fans all over the world, I pray for comfort."

Last week Julian's family announced that he passed away on Wednesday, July 2, in Clearwater, Florida, after a private cancer battle.

His wife, Kelly McMahon, said in a statement: "With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer.

"Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

McMahon's wife Kelly said she was 'grateful for the memories' they shared.

"His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy."

Kelly concluded in the heartfelt message she first shared: "And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."

Julian and his third wife, Kelly, tied the knot in 2014 and shared no kids together — although he has a daughter from his second marriage.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.