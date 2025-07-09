Julian McMahon's Grief-Torn Family Open Up About Impact of Actor's Cancer Death Using One of World’s Most Heart-Wrenching Songs

He leaves behind wife Kelly Paniagua and daughter 25-year-old Madison McMahon, who he shares with ex-wife Brooke Burns.

The pair split just a year after she was born.

It was not publicly known that the actor, best known for his starring roles on Nip/Tuck, Fantastic Four, Charmed and FBI: Most Wanted, was sick prior to his death.

On Tuesday, his loved ones shared a message thanking fans for the support with a black and white photo of Julian smiling.

Posting on the star's Instagram page, they wrote: "Julian loved Van Morrison... For all of those who loved Julian, thank you."