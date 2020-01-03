Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

'Today' Star Dylan Dreyer Welcomes Baby Boy Following Heartbreaking Miscarriage Confession '2020 is going to be just a bit different,’ she gushes.

Dylan Dreyer has given birth to a bouncing baby boy!

The Today meteorologists and her husband, Brian Fichera, welcomed their son into the world at 9:13 a.m. on Thursday, January 2.

The happy couple, who are already parents to Calvin Bradley, 3, have named the newborn Oliver George Fichera.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dreyer, 38, recently opened up about suffering a miscarriage last winter and beginning IVF treatments.

“I have been dealing with so many intense emotions and it’s time to just put them all out there,” she wrote on Today in April of her struggles with secondary infertility.

“The trying for baby #2 unsuccessfully, finding out that my 37-year-old body has about the same (on average) number of eggs left as someone in their mid-40s, my surgery to remove significant scarring from my emergency C-section, the excitement of being pregnant again, and the heartbreak of my miscarriage,” she explained, adding, “That sums up the past year of my life.”

The morning television star couldn’t help but gush about how excited she is to be starting off the New Year by becoming a mother again.

“Ending 2019 as a family of 3,” she posted on Instagram on January 2, gushing, “2020 is going to be just a bit different!!”