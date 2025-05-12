More Trouble For Pete: Defense Secretary Hegseth Accused of PLAGIARISM By Princeton Student Newspaper — As Calls For the 'Pentagon Princess' To Be Fired Ramp Up

Hegseth attended Princeton from 1999-2003. On Monday, the school's student newspaper, The Daily Princetonian, published a review of his senior thesis, including a review of the document by three plagiarism experts.

They found the paper, Modern Presidential Rhetoric and the Cold War Context, contains eight instances of "uncredited material, sham paraphrasing, and verbatim copying."

The experts were not told the identity of the author before assessing the work, so as not to influence their findings.