Trump's Top Spy Boss Tulsi Gabbard Accuses 3 'Deep State' Traitors of Leaking Classified Material; Demands Dept. of Justice Press Criminal Charges
Tulsi Gabbard has accused three intelligence officials of leaking classified material, as the Trump administration pursues a crackdown across agencies.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the President's Director of National Intelligence alleged one of the individuals handed classified material to the Washington Post and the other gave sensitive information to the New York Times — and she’s now gearing up to report a third "traitor."
Gabbard said: "A third criminal referral is on its way," believing the Washington Post was once again the beneficiary of the leak.
It's yet to be disclosed what type of information has been leaked, but the move is widely seen as a warning to other potential leakers against handing classified material to the media.
Top brass in the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security have similarly opened internal probes into leaking, with some officials musing about using polygraphs to identify leakers.
Gabbard, 44, said in a statement: "Politicization of our intelligence and leaking classified information puts our nation’s security at risk and must end.
"Those who leak classified information will be found and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
"I look forward to working with the Justice Department and FBI to investigate, terminate and prosecute these criminals."
Gabbard accused the alleged leakers of seeking to undermine President Trump's agenda.
The move to refer the three officials for criminal prosecution comes after Gabbard established a new task force last month to root out unauthorized disclosures of classified intelligence.
She said at the time that a "leaker within the IC sharing information on Israel/Iran with the Washington Post" was among the "unauthorized leaks" she was looking at.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has since conducted an internal review and sent the criminal referral to the Justice Department, according to a source .
The Department of Justice would then send a referral to the FBI to begin a formal criminal investigation.
The source said: "We are aggressively investigating other leaks and will pursue further criminal referrals as warranted.
"Any intelligence community bureaucrat who is considering leaking to the media should take this as a warning."
Meanwhile, the Department of Defense is conducting its own probe into possible leaks amid increased scrutiny of the department following Secretary Pete Hegseth's and other top Cabinet officials' Signal chat with the Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg.
Recently, Deputy Chief of Staff Darin Selnick, Hegseth's top adviser Dan Caldwell and Colin Carroll, chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg were fired.
Caldwell and Selnick were even personally escorted from the premises.
In the aftermath, the trio released a statement saying they were "incredibly disappointed by the manner in which our service at the Department of Defense ended" and decrying "baseless attacks" on their character
"Unnamed Pentagon officials have slandered our character with baseless attacks on our way out the door," they said.
"All three of us served our country honorably in uniform — for two of us, this included deployments to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. And based on our collective service, we understand the importance of information security and worked every day to protect it."