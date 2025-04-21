EXCLUSIVE: How Donald Trump is Now Tanking Exclusive Housing Market — As No One Wants to Live Anywhere Near 'Nightmare Neighbor' President

The Palm Beach housing market, long known for its exclusivity and sky-high property values, is showing signs of strain.

According to Redfin, the median home price in Palm Beach in December 2024 was $4,262,500, up 76.77 percent from the previous year. However, homes are on the market for much longer, 133 days compared to 64 days last year.

And proximity to Mar-a-Lago could be proving toxic.

One realtor said: "The Trump link is a thing. The rich and famous don't want to live next to Trump. He's the standard-bearer for trailer trash voters and people of high net worth don't want Trump as a neighbor given his current status in the world as a bully."

While some might view proximity to Trump's primary residence as a status symbol, others may see it as a source of controversy or security concerns, potentially impacting the pool of interested buyers, said Newsweek.