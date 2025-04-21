EXCLUSIVE: How Donald Trump is Now Tanking Exclusive Housing Market — As No One Wants to Live Anywhere Near 'Nightmare Neighbor' President
President Donald Trump has wiped $10trillion off the value of the stock market with his tariff bomb – and now he's tanking the housing market near his Florida bolt-hole.
The house prices in areas of Palm Beach close to his Mar-a-Lago compound have plunged because money-bags buyers don't want to live close to the economy-crashing president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Palm Beach housing market, long known for its exclusivity and sky-high property values, is showing signs of strain.
According to Redfin, the median home price in Palm Beach in December 2024 was $4,262,500, up 76.77 percent from the previous year. However, homes are on the market for much longer, 133 days compared to 64 days last year.
And proximity to Mar-a-Lago could be proving toxic.
One realtor said: "The Trump link is a thing. The rich and famous don't want to live next to Trump. He's the standard-bearer for trailer trash voters and people of high net worth don't want Trump as a neighbor given his current status in the world as a bully."
While some might view proximity to Trump's primary residence as a status symbol, others may see it as a source of controversy or security concerns, potentially impacting the pool of interested buyers, said Newsweek.
A pad just a short drive from Trump's estate is now listed for $13.9million, below its purchase price of $14million in 2023, according to Zillow.
When the home first hit the market on January 11, 2024, it was initially listed for $15.2 million. However, that price was dropped to $14.95million on April 9, 2024, and then to $13.9million on June 26, 2024.
Built in 1959, this 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home spans 4,875 square feet and sits on a 16,500+ square foot lot. Zillow notes it features spacious rooms and modern amenities such as dual bathrooms in the primary suite, a wet bar, 1,000 bottle wine storage, a full house generator and an air-conditioned 2-car garage.
The backyard offers a private retreat with a large, heated saltwater pool and covered dining area.
Juan Castro, a Redfin Premier agent in Orlando, Florida, previously stated in a press release: "We are seeing luxury homes selling within 30-45 days, but that's a lot longer than in 2022 when they were flying off the shelf. International cash buyers are still driving activity, but we have seen a slowdown in local buyers, as it's really hard to upsize to a luxury home with a 7 percent mortgage rate."
We've told how Trump was hinting at slapping the semiconductor industry with new tariffs, all while the stock markets continue to hang off the edge of the cliff.
The controversial president also continues to push against China, adding more tariff hikes and preparing for a possible war with the country, RadarOnline.com revealed.
Meanwhile, China's president Xi Jinping, who is currently in Vietnam as part of a Southeast Asia tour, did not mince words, telling media: "There are no winners in a trade war, or a tariff war.
"Our two countries should resolutely safeguard the multilateral trading system, stable global industrial and supply chains, and open and cooperative international environment."