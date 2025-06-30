Donald Trump Hit With Salman Rushdie-Level 'Fatwa' After Brutal Iran Blitz

President Donald Trump has been hit with a "fatwa" from Iran’s top Shiite leader Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi that has been compared to the religious decree issued against Salman Rushdie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A fatwa refers to a non-binding ruling or opinion given by an Islamic scholar in response to a question from an individual, government or judge. Though a fatwa is non-binding, they can be highly significant as they’re seen as an interpretation of Islamic law and guidance from high-ranking authorities.

In 1989, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa against Rushdie, which called for his assassination, over his 1988 novel The Satanic Verses. In the decades since the ruling, Rushdie survived multiple assassination attempts, including a 2023 stabbing in New York City in which he lost an eye.