World on Edge: 'Disrespected' Iran Issues Chilling 7-word Warning to 'Daddy' Trump — as West Rejoices Over Israel's Assassination of Hamas Mastermind of October 7

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, shared a warning to Trump, emphasizing Iran's resolve to uphold its sovereignty and independence in the face of external pressures.

The minister shared: "But as a people, our basic premise is very simple and straightforward: we know our worth, value our independence, and never allow anyone else to decide our destiny."

The foreign minister also took a jab at Trump's diplomatic approach, referring to the president by a controversial moniker: "The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to 'Daddy' to avoid being flattened by our Missiles."