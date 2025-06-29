Your tip
World on Edge: 'Disrespected' Iran Issues Chilling 7-word Warning to 'Daddy' Trump — as West Rejoices Over Israel's Assassination of Hamas Mastermind of October 7

Donald Trump was called out by Iranian leadership.

June 29 2025

Iran has issued a chilling 7-word warning to Donald Trump after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the elimination of a key architect behind the harrowing October 7 attacks, RadarOnline.com can report.

Senior Hamas commander Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa was reportedly killed in a targeted airstrike on Gaza City, a development that Israeli officials describe as a crucial blow to the group's operational capabilities.

Iran's Warning

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi referred to the president as 'daddy'.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, shared a warning to Trump, emphasizing Iran's resolve to uphold its sovereignty and independence in the face of external pressures.

The minister shared: "But as a people, our basic premise is very simple and straightforward: we know our worth, value our independence, and never allow anyone else to decide our destiny."

The foreign minister also took a jab at Trump's diplomatic approach, referring to the president by a controversial moniker: "The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to 'Daddy' to avoid being flattened by our Missiles."

The Mission Strike

Senior Hamas commander Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa was reportedly killed in a targeted airstrike.

Sources within the IDF stated that Al-Issa was not just any commander; he was a founding member of Hamas' military wing, instrumental in shaping its operational strategies, training regimens, and force build-up. The military characterized him as a "central knowledge figure" and a high-value target, underscoring the significance of his death in the broader conflict. In a statement shared on social media platform X, the IDF detailed Al-Issa's pivotal role: "Issa led Hamas' force build-up, training, and planned the October 7 massacre."

His strategic leadership extended to advanced aerial and naval operations targeting Israeli civilians, significantly amplifying the threat posed by Hamas. The attack occurred in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, an area that has witnessed intense military action in recent weeks.

Following the airstrike, it was reported that Al-Issa, along with his wife and grandson, perished in the attack, although Palestinian sources caution that this detail remains unverified.

October 7

Israel has been at war with Hamas since the attack on October 7, 2023.

The October 7 attacks in 2023, which resulted in significant loss of life and widespread shock across Israel, marked a turning point in the long-standing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Under Al-Issa's leadership, Hamas operatives executed a meticulously planned operation that not only inflicted casualties but also captivated the attention of the world.

As one military analyst commented: "Al-Issa was instrumental in crafting the strategy that devastated southern Israel that fateful day."

IDF Doubles Down

Donald Trump has attempted to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

In the wake of these events, the IDF has doubled down on its mission to root out Hamas leaders and operatives linked to the attacks.

"The IDF & [Israel Security Agency] will continue to locate and eliminate all terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre", the IDF reiterated in its announcement, signaling a relentless pursuit of what it terms justice.

The elimination of Al-Issa comes just a week after the IDF targeted another prominent figure in the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, Ali Saadi Wasfi al-Agha, who was allegedly poised to take over leadership.

