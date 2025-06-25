President Trump Boasts About Being Called 'Daddy' By 'Very Affectionate' NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte — As 'Embarrassing' Comments Leave Critics Feeling Sick
President Trump has some new children, RadarOnline.com can report, after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte referred to the leader as "Daddy" following his chastising of Iran and Israel.
An angry president flexed his parental prowess while dropping an "F-Bomb" on the two warring nations for violating a just-implemented ceasefire agreement.
Calling Trump 'Daddy'
During a bilateral meeting between Trump and Rutte Wednesday morning at the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Trump compared Iran and Israel to a pair of bickering children.
"They’ve had a big fight, like two kids in a schoolyard," Trump said. "They fight like hell, you can’t stop them. Let them fight for about two, three minutes, then it’s easier to stop them."
In an attempted moment of brevity, Rutte butted in "Daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get them to stop."
Amid the awkward moment, Trump agreed: "You have to use strong language. Every so often you have to use a certain word."
'I Think He Likes Me'
Trump was asked about the moniker at a later press conference, when one reporter wanted to know if the president really does consider ally countries as children.
"No, (Rutte) likes me," Trump replied. "I think he likes me. If he doesn't, I'll let you know. I'll come back, and I'll hit him hard, OK? He did it very affectionately, 'Daddy, you're my Daddy.'"
Online, however, critics expressed their embarrassment at the exchange.
One person tweeted: "Trump clearly has daddy issues."
Another added: "NATO chief calling Trump 'Daddy'… This is not a real universe we’re in."
A day earlier, before leaving for the summit, Trump lashed out at Israel and Iran for violating the ceasefire in an expletive-filled quote.
"We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f--- they're doing. Do you understand that?" he lamented to reporters.
The Attack
President Trump confirmed over the weekend that the United States had bombed three nuclear sites in Iran late Saturday night. This decision marks a significant turning point in the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran as both nations navigate the fraught landscape of nuclear proliferation and military intervention.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump proclaimed: "We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan."
He added that all planes involved in the operation were "safely on their way home" and expressed pride in the U.S. military's capacity to execute such a daring operation.
The strikes targeted key sites where Iran is believed to store and enrich uranium, activity that has fueled fears of the country potentially developing nuclear weapons.
Following the strikes, Trump addressed the nation from the White House, referring to Iran as "the bully of the Middle East" and insisting they must now "make peace." He warned that failure to do so would result in even greater attacks from the U.S. in the future.
"If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier," Trump asserted, suggesting a willingness to escalate military action should negotiations fail.
Not long after, the two countries reached a volatile ceasefire agreement. But before it could be fully enacted, both countries took one last opportunity to launch a barrage of missiles at each other.