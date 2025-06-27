EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Inside Trump's War Room — Revealing The 43,000 Troops, 120 Warplanes and Army of Drones At Heart of Iran Blitz 'Which Could Have Sparked World War 3'

Before meeting with his military advisors, Trump put the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, on notice, indicating American intelligence knows exactly where he is and that he is "an easy target."

It was also revealed that the U.S. had readied four B-52 bombers — which carry nuclear weapons — at the military base on the island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean within flight range from the rogue nation.

A C-17 troop and cargo transport was also reported at the base, along with six KC-135 refueling jets.

Trump has been conducting daily briefings inside the White House's Situation Room to develop a decisive military response to Iran's attacks against Israel following the U.S. allies' June 13 deployment of Operation Rising Lion — targeted airstrikes against Iranian bases and military sites.