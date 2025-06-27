EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Inside Trump's War Room — Revealing The 43,000 Troops, 120 Warplanes and Army of Drones At Heart of Iran Blitz 'Which Could Have Sparked World War 3'
Donald Trump "beefed up" his notorious "war room" with his most trusted political figures as he primed America’s military might to take down Iran.
RadarOnline.com can reveal exactly what went down when the president gathered senior security and defence advisors inside the Situation Room inside the White House to strategize efforts to protect not only Israeli allies but also shut down the threat of World War 3.
Four B-52 Bombers Readied For Action
Before meeting with his military advisors, Trump put the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, on notice, indicating American intelligence knows exactly where he is and that he is "an easy target."
It was also revealed that the U.S. had readied four B-52 bombers — which carry nuclear weapons — at the military base on the island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean within flight range from the rogue nation.
A C-17 troop and cargo transport was also reported at the base, along with six KC-135 refueling jets.
Trump has been conducting daily briefings inside the White House's Situation Room to develop a decisive military response to Iran's attacks against Israel following the U.S. allies' June 13 deployment of Operation Rising Lion — targeted airstrikes against Iranian bases and military sites.
Trusted Allies
"I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal," Trump says in a Truth Social post, referring to his efforts to reign in Iran's nuclear program. "They just couldn’t get it done."
He further warns: "The United States now has the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the world. By FAR, and... Israel has a lot of it."
Retired Army Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely has revealed the president has monitored Iran's activities while surrounded by Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Maria Rubio, Gen. Dan Caine, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, CIA chief John Ratcliffe, FBI Director Kash Patel and Defense Intelligence Agency advisors.
Watching On To Protect U.S. Citizens
"Trump and his advisors are watching what is going on to protect America and its citizens," Vallelt explains.
"They work off an escalation ladder, where they determine the necessary response," he adds, describing how the war room is equipped with monitors broadcasting satellite images of all global military activities.
Trump has also dispatched the aircraft carriers USS Nimitz and USS Carl Vinson — both armed to the teeth with 10,000 soldiers and roughly 120 fighter jets and aircraft — into the Middle East.
"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran," Trump posted.
The U.S. has also deployed the guided missile destroyer USS James Hunder to the eastern Mediterranean and directed a second to follow.
U.S. troop presence in the region has risen from 30,000 to 43,000 soldiers.
However, the Israel/Iran tussle could spark worldwide conflict and potentially pit the U.S. against Iran’s allies — China and Russia.
Trump vowed in a June 5 Truth Social post: “If we are attacked in any way by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.”
Trump also says he’s not interested in any further appeasement of Iran, saying he is determined to achieve "an end. A real end. Not a cease-fire. An end.”
Iran has been spoiling for a fight with Trump since he ordered the 2020 drone strike assassination of Qasem Soleimani, head of the rogue nation’s elite military Quds Force.
During his first presidential term, Trump also brought Iran to the brink of ruin with crippling sanctions in response to its support of terrorist activities.