Former US nuclear expert Rose Gottemoeller, known for her extensive experience in arms control negotiations, recently emphasized the importance of Trump's declared intentions during a speech at the Lowy Institute in Australia.

Trump highlighted his disdain for the financial burden of maintaining a nuclear arsenal back in February, stating: "We're all spending a lot of money that we could be spending on other things that are actually, hopefully, much more productive."

During his first term, he dismantled the six-party agreement aimed at containing Iran's nuclear program, igniting fears of escalating conflict and raising the prospect of military intervention.

The former president now faces a complex global landscape, particularly as threats loom from Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's increasingly bold nuclear ambitions.