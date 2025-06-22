EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Trump Nukes Bombshell — Inside The Don's Plot to Strike 'Triumvirate' Deal With PUTIN and CHINA as World War 3 Fears Explode Amid Iran Blitz
President Donald Trump has suggested that he could negotiate a deal to eliminate nuclear weapons entirely, RadarOnline.com can report.
While the world remains fixated on his controversial rhetoric and unconventional leadership style, experts urge that this position should not be overlooked.
Arms Control
Former US nuclear expert Rose Gottemoeller, known for her extensive experience in arms control negotiations, recently emphasized the importance of Trump's declared intentions during a speech at the Lowy Institute in Australia.
Trump highlighted his disdain for the financial burden of maintaining a nuclear arsenal back in February, stating: "We're all spending a lot of money that we could be spending on other things that are actually, hopefully, much more productive."
During his first term, he dismantled the six-party agreement aimed at containing Iran's nuclear program, igniting fears of escalating conflict and raising the prospect of military intervention.
The former president now faces a complex global landscape, particularly as threats loom from Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's increasingly bold nuclear ambitions.
Nuclear Triumvirate
Gottemoeller recounted how back in the 1980s, as a real estate magnate, Trump approached then-Vice President George H.W. Bush with a request to negotiate a strategic arms reduction deal with Russia.
Although he struggled during his presidency to engage meaningfully with Russia through the New START treaty or influence North Korea's Kim Jong-un, Gottemoeller posits that Trump may attempt to reignite discussions around nuclear disarmament once again.
By 2035, estimates suggest that China could possess up to 1,500 nuclear warheads, raising alarm within both the US and Russian defense sectors.
The concept of a "nuclear triumvirate" involving the US, Russia, and China has emerged as a possible framework for navigating the complexities of global nuclear reductions. The proposal, advocated by Gottemoeller, emphasizes the need for all three countries to engage simultaneously in discussions about their nuclear arsenals. This balanced approach could lead to measures of nuclear control.
Trump Bombs Iran
President Trump has confirmed that the United States has bombed three nuclear sites in Iran late Saturday night. This decision marks a significant turning point in the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran as both nations navigate the fraught landscape of nuclear proliferation and military intervention.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump proclaimed: "We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan."
He added that all planes involved in the operation were "safely on their way home", and expressed pride in the U.S. military's capacity to execute such a daring operation.
The strikes targeted key sites where Iran is believed to store and enrich uranium, activity that has fueled fears of the country potentially developing nuclear weapons.
Trump: 'Make Peace.'
Following the strikes, Trump addressed the nation from the White House, referring to Iran as "the bully of the Middle East" and insisting they must now "make peace". He warned that failure to do so would result in even greater attacks from the U.S. in the future.
"If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier," Trump asserted, suggesting a willingness to escalate military action should negotiations fail.
The attacks were coordinated with the Israeli government, which has been engaged in its own campaign of strikes against Iranian targets in recent weeks.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump, calling the strikes "bold" and declaring that this shift in strategy would "change history".
For Israel, the elimination of Iran's nuclear capabilities is seen as essential to its national security, especially amid fears of a nuclear-armed Iran.