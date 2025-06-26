Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: The Trump Iran War Files — Read the Leaks That Claim Bomb Blitz Was a Failure, Igniting The Don's Most Gruesome War Yet Against CNN and 'Fake News'

Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's assessment that his bomb blitz on Iran was a 'spectacular military success' is wide of the mark, according to leaks.

June 25 2025, Published 8:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump's bomb blitz on Iran was not the "spectacular military success" the president claims, according to new leaks.

RadarOnline.com can reveal leaks from the U.S. Defence Department suggest the bunker-busting bombs dropped on Iran's three nuclear enrichment sites might only have set the country's nuclear capabilities back by months, which jars with Trump's assessment that Iran's "key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."

Article continues below advertisement

'Core Pieces Still In Tact'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Insiders are claiming damage caused by bombs was supposed to be more 'significant.'

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said: "We were assuming that the damage was going to be much more significant than this assessment is finding.

"This assessment is already finding that these core pieces are still intact. That's a bad sign for the overall programme."

Similar leaks were also reported by CNN, reigniting the President's feud with the broadcaster.

Article continues below advertisement

Leaks Are 'Flat-Out Wrong'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt hit back at the leaks, saying the information is 'flat-out wrong.'

Article continues below advertisement

Responding to the CNN leak, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong and was classified as 'top secret' but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community."

She added: "The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran's nuclear programme.

"Everyone knows what happens when you drop 14 30,000lb bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration."

Article continues below advertisement

Bomb Blitz 'Worked Perfectly'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth reiterated Trump's stance that the bombs obliterated Iran's ability to create nuclear weapons.

Article continues below advertisement

U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has also dismissed the leaks, saying: "Based on everything we have seen, and I've seen it all, our bombing campaign obliterated Iran's ability to create nuclear weapons.

"Our massive bombs hit exactly the right spot at each target and worked perfectly.

"The impact of those bombs is buried under a mountain of rubble in Iran, so anyone who says the bombs were not devastating is just trying to undermine the president and the successful mission."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Rodney Dangerfield

EXCLUSIVE: How An FBI Sting Unleashed One of America's Most 'Depressed and Angry' Comedy Acts on the World — As Roots of His Burning Rage Revealed

photo of Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs

EXCLUSIVE: Radar's Diddy 'Freak Off' Files — We Reveal the Most Revolting Secrets of Rapper's Kinks Including 'Gay Play' and 'Watersports'

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump was lauded for the way he's handled Iran at the NATO summit.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Iran insisted on Wednesday, June 25, that its nuclear facilities were "badly damaged" by U.S. bombs.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei conceded there had been a significant impact caused by American bunker-busting bombs at the country's three main nuclear sites at Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

Meanwhile, NATO chief Mark Rutte suggested Trump dealt with Israel and Iran's war in the Middle East like a "daddy" who uses "strong language" to stop two children fighting in a schoolyard.

Rutte has put on a deferential and even fawning display with the U.S. president, calling his intervention in the conflict "decisive" and labelling him a "man of strength but also a man of peace."

Speaking at a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump claimed the war is over after Tuesday's ceasefire.

He said: "We call it the 12-day war. We think it's over, we don't think they're going back."

Trump added that the U.S. decision to get involved shows it has "reasserted the ability of American deterrence."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.