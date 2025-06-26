EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: The Trump Iran War Files — Read the Leaks That Claim Bomb Blitz Was a Failure, Igniting The Don's Most Gruesome War Yet Against CNN and 'Fake News'

Donald Trump's bomb blitz on Iran was not the "spectacular military success" the president claims, according to new leaks.

RadarOnline.com can reveal leaks from the U.S. Defence Department suggest the bunker-busting bombs dropped on Iran's three nuclear enrichment sites might only have set the country's nuclear capabilities back by months, which jars with Trump's assessment that Iran's "key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."