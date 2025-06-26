EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: The Trump Iran War Files — Read the Leaks That Claim Bomb Blitz Was a Failure, Igniting The Don's Most Gruesome War Yet Against CNN and 'Fake News'
Donald Trump's bomb blitz on Iran was not the "spectacular military success" the president claims, according to new leaks.
RadarOnline.com can reveal leaks from the U.S. Defence Department suggest the bunker-busting bombs dropped on Iran's three nuclear enrichment sites might only have set the country's nuclear capabilities back by months, which jars with Trump's assessment that Iran's "key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."
'Core Pieces Still In Tact'
An insider said: "We were assuming that the damage was going to be much more significant than this assessment is finding.
"This assessment is already finding that these core pieces are still intact. That's a bad sign for the overall programme."
Similar leaks were also reported by CNN, reigniting the President's feud with the broadcaster.
Leaks Are 'Flat-Out Wrong'
Responding to the CNN leak, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: "This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong and was classified as 'top secret' but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community."
She added: "The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran's nuclear programme.
"Everyone knows what happens when you drop 14 30,000lb bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration."
Bomb Blitz 'Worked Perfectly'
U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has also dismissed the leaks, saying: "Based on everything we have seen, and I've seen it all, our bombing campaign obliterated Iran's ability to create nuclear weapons.
"Our massive bombs hit exactly the right spot at each target and worked perfectly.
"The impact of those bombs is buried under a mountain of rubble in Iran, so anyone who says the bombs were not devastating is just trying to undermine the president and the successful mission."
Iran insisted on Wednesday, June 25, that its nuclear facilities were "badly damaged" by U.S. bombs.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei conceded there had been a significant impact caused by American bunker-busting bombs at the country's three main nuclear sites at Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.
Meanwhile, NATO chief Mark Rutte suggested Trump dealt with Israel and Iran's war in the Middle East like a "daddy" who uses "strong language" to stop two children fighting in a schoolyard.
Rutte has put on a deferential and even fawning display with the U.S. president, calling his intervention in the conflict "decisive" and labelling him a "man of strength but also a man of peace."
Speaking at a NATO summit in The Hague, Trump claimed the war is over after Tuesday's ceasefire.
He said: "We call it the 12-day war. We think it's over, we don't think they're going back."
Trump added that the U.S. decision to get involved shows it has "reasserted the ability of American deterrence."