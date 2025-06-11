Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis 'Misfired a Gun' and Was 'Fed Lines Through An Earpiece' On Film Set As Ailing Actor Struggled to Work During Dementia Battle

Split photos of Bruce Willis
Source: YouTube;MEGA

Bruce Willis' struggles on film sets amid his dementia battle has been revealed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 11 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bruce Willis left it all on the film set during his fight against dementia, as the iconic actor struggled to learn his lines and is even said to have misfired a gun during the final moments of his career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The retired Hollywood star's wife, Emma Heming, will be sharing details of all Willis did to continue doing what he loves amid his health battle in her upcoming book, The Unexpected Journey.

Article continues below advertisement

Willis' Movie Set Struggles Revealed

willis
Source: MEGA

Willis struggled mighty on set during the last moments of his career.

Heming revealed the effort that was made for the movie star, including reducing his dialogue and even bringing in a close friend to feed him lines through an earpiece while filming, according to a report.

This allowed the Unbreakable star to finish work on various films, including Assassin and the Detective Knight movies.

In 2022, it was reported that Willis "misfired a gun loaded with blanks" while filming Hard Kill in 2020, putting the lives of his fellow cast-mates at risk.

"The first time, it was like, 'No big deal, let’s reset,'" actress Lala Kent recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

willis
Source: Shout! Studios

The actor, here in his film 'American Siege,' was fed his lines through an earpiece

However, according to Kent, the issue occurred again, and she asked director Matt Eskandari to remind Willis of the timing. Despite crew members confirming this incident, producer Randall Emmett and the film’s armorer both denied it.

In another film, White Elephant director Jesse V. Johnson recalled just how different Willis acted on set.

"It was clear that he was not the Bruce I remembered,’ Johnson said, who had known the star since his stuntman days.

Johnson recalled the moment Willis was confused, as the Die Hard actor said: "I know why you're here, and I know why you're here, but why am I here?"

Article continues below advertisement

'Life Looks Different For Me'

willis
Source: Vertical Entertainment

Willis also reportedly 'misfired a gun' while filming 'Hard Kill.'

Heming recently explained what her book, out on September 9, 2025, will touch on, and wrote on Instagram: "I really wrote the book that I wish someone had handed me the day we got our diagnosis with no hope, no direction … not much.

"Today, life looks different for me and our family because I was able to put support in place."

The 46-year-old added: "This isn’t a memoir, it’s a self-help guide for caregivers, written to hold space for our heartbreak and our healing."

However, Willis' loved ones are not all about the book, according to sources.

Article continues below advertisement

Willis Needs 'More Protection'

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle Accused of 'Recruiting' Hollywood A-Listers to Lavish Wedding Years Before She Made Break From Royal Family

photo of The Who

Massive Rock Stars Admits Why He Was Desperate to Be Gay — And Why He Is Preparing for Decline

"Nobody’s feeling good about it," the insider told RadarOnline.com. "People understand Emma’s grief and that her experience might be able to help others in similar situations. But using Bruce’s name to sell a book, while he’s still battling aphasia and dementia at home with the family?"

"Some of us feel Bruce deserves more protection, not more publicity," the source added.

Willis stepped away from the industry in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disorder that impairs language skills.

Just one year later, his family revealed that his condition had worsened, leading to a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

willis
Source: MEGA

Willis' wife, Emma Heming, wrote a memoir on his struggles.

Willis is known for his Die Hard franchise, but also films including The Sixth Sense, The Fifth Element, and Pulp Fiction.

Heming, Willis' three daughters, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, have all gathered to support the star, including praising him on numerous social media posts.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.