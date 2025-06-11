Bruce Willis 'Misfired a Gun' and Was 'Fed Lines Through An Earpiece' On Film Set As Ailing Actor Struggled to Work During Dementia Battle
Bruce Willis left it all on the film set during his fight against dementia, as the iconic actor struggled to learn his lines and is even said to have misfired a gun during the final moments of his career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The retired Hollywood star's wife, Emma Heming, will be sharing details of all Willis did to continue doing what he loves amid his health battle in her upcoming book, The Unexpected Journey.
Willis' Movie Set Struggles Revealed
Heming revealed the effort that was made for the movie star, including reducing his dialogue and even bringing in a close friend to feed him lines through an earpiece while filming, according to a report.
This allowed the Unbreakable star to finish work on various films, including Assassin and the Detective Knight movies.
In 2022, it was reported that Willis "misfired a gun loaded with blanks" while filming Hard Kill in 2020, putting the lives of his fellow cast-mates at risk.
"The first time, it was like, 'No big deal, let’s reset,'" actress Lala Kent recalled.
However, according to Kent, the issue occurred again, and she asked director Matt Eskandari to remind Willis of the timing. Despite crew members confirming this incident, producer Randall Emmett and the film’s armorer both denied it.
In another film, White Elephant director Jesse V. Johnson recalled just how different Willis acted on set.
"It was clear that he was not the Bruce I remembered,’ Johnson said, who had known the star since his stuntman days.
Johnson recalled the moment Willis was confused, as the Die Hard actor said: "I know why you're here, and I know why you're here, but why am I here?"
'Life Looks Different For Me'
Heming recently explained what her book, out on September 9, 2025, will touch on, and wrote on Instagram: "I really wrote the book that I wish someone had handed me the day we got our diagnosis with no hope, no direction … not much.
"Today, life looks different for me and our family because I was able to put support in place."
The 46-year-old added: "This isn’t a memoir, it’s a self-help guide for caregivers, written to hold space for our heartbreak and our healing."
However, Willis' loved ones are not all about the book, according to sources.
Willis Needs 'More Protection'
"Nobody’s feeling good about it," the insider told RadarOnline.com. "People understand Emma’s grief and that her experience might be able to help others in similar situations. But using Bruce’s name to sell a book, while he’s still battling aphasia and dementia at home with the family?"
"Some of us feel Bruce deserves more protection, not more publicity," the source added.
Willis stepped away from the industry in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disorder that impairs language skills.
Just one year later, his family revealed that his condition had worsened, leading to a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.
Willis is known for his Die Hard franchise, but also films including The Sixth Sense, The Fifth Element, and Pulp Fiction.
Heming, Willis' three daughters, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, have all gathered to support the star, including praising him on numerous social media posts.