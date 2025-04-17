'Sixth Sense' Child Star Haley Joel Osment Shock: Actor Arrested Over 'Public Drunkenness' at Family Ski Resort… Then Smiles in Mugshot

Cops received a call before 2pm of an allegedly intoxicated person at Mammoth Mountain resort.

One police source revealed the "controlled substance right now is presumed to be cocaine".

They added: "We sent it for testing. We will have the results soon."

Despite getting booked, in his mugshot, Osment had a big smile on his face.

He was reportedly released shortly after his arrest.

The decision on whether to prosecute now sits with Mono Country, California DA.

Blink Twice actor Osment has been "going through it recently" and lost "everything" in the Altadena wildfire, according to sources.