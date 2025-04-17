'Sixth Sense' Child Star Haley Joel Osment Shock: Actor Arrested Over 'Public Drunkenness' at Family Ski Resort… Then Smiles in Mugshot
The Sixth Sense child star Haley Joel Osment was arrested for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance at a ski resort in California earlier this month.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 37, who also featured in 2001 sci-fi movie A.I, was taken into custody by cops in Mammoth Lakes on April 8.
Cops received a call before 2pm of an allegedly intoxicated person at Mammoth Mountain resort.
One police source revealed the "controlled substance right now is presumed to be cocaine".
They added: "We sent it for testing. We will have the results soon."
Despite getting booked, in his mugshot, Osment had a big smile on his face.
He was reportedly released shortly after his arrest.
The decision on whether to prosecute now sits with Mono Country, California DA.
Blink Twice actor Osment has been "going through it recently" and lost "everything" in the Altadena wildfire, according to sources.
He has since struggled with his insurance and, after recently finding a "replacement" home, Osment found out his insurer denied his claim, it added.
This isn't the first time Osment has run into trouble with the law.
In 2018, cops were called when the actor had a public verbal fight at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Super Bowl Sunday.
And in 2006, at age 18, Osment was charged with misdemeanour drunk driving after he was injured in a car accident.
The actor later pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of possession of marijuana.
He was sentenced to three years of probation.
The Pay It Forward star's career began when he was just four years old after he landed a talent scout and role in a Pizza Hutcommercial.
His first feature film was in 1994 when he played Forrest Gump's son, but this was only the push-off point for a massive career.
Osment first hit stardom at the age of 11 when he played Cole Sear in The Sixth Sense, co-starring beside Bruce Willis.
He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance and was the second youngest actor to ever receive the honor.
By the time he reached his late teens and early 20s, the star decided to take a break from the spotlight and enroll at NYU Tisch School of the Arts.
Explaining his decision to quit fame, he said: "I did work that practically nobody saw for a long time, which was not a great career move, but, ultimately, was important for me to figure out whether this was what I truly wanted to do for the rest of my life."
Osment added that he has been "always building" on his early fame, explaining: "I'm lucky to have a positive relationship with those periods that can sometimes be difficult for other people."
Osment is older brother to actress Emily Osment, 29, whose claim to fame came after she made her debut on Disney Channel and starred in Hannah Montana alongside Miley Cyrus.