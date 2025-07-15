Ozzy Osbourne's Sad Last Days: Wheelchair-Bound Rocker Sparks Fears He's 'Saying Goodbye To All Of Us' — After Daughter Kelly Speaks Out About Parents' 'Suicide-Pact'
Ozzy Osbourne appears to be fully dependent on a wheelchair now, RadarOnline.com can report, as the legendary rocker's body is ravaged with Parkinson's disease.
The 76-year-old was even confined to a black leather chair for his big farewell performance in England earlier this month.
Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 and suffered multiple spinal surgeries – one of which left him too wrecked to tour.
British singer and songwriter Yungblud, who counts the Crazy Train singer as one of his inspirations, recently shared a video to TikTok talking with the rocker backstage and presenting him with a special gold necklace.
Fans, however, expressed their concern for Ozzy's health after he could not move from the wheelchair, and Yungblud had to bend down just to talk with him.
In the comments section of the video, one person said: "Seeing Ozzy in a wheelchair is so sad. What a true legend he is and will always be remembered as one. Keep on rocking till your last breath."
Another confessed: "I always found Ozzy pretty scary, but he just seems like the sweetest person."
While one person expressed: "The way Ozzy is saying goodbye to everyone and all of us, I just know the time is coming and he’s sticking to his and Sharon’s pact."
Slamming 'Suicide Pact'
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, rumors of an alleged suicide pact between Ozzy and wife Sharon, 72, have intensified over the years.
In a family podcast episode in 2023, Sharon claimed euthanasia was "still a plan." Meanwhile, Ozzy previously mentioned in 2014 that physician-assisted suicide could be an option if faced with any "life-threatening condition."
However, their daughter Kelly took to her Instagram stories to slam the speculation, declaring: "I don't know what side of the bed I woke up on today, but I woke up on a f------ I'm f--- you up and fight you day. Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact."
She continued to set the record straight, stating emphatically: "That was bulls--- my mom said to get attention one time. And my dad's not dying. Stop!"
Blaze of Glory
Ironically, sources have told Radar the legend wouldn't mind going out in a blaze of glory, but only if it's on stage – dropping dead in front of his adoring fans.
"Ozzy has said plenty of times that he'd be happy to die on stage, that's where his heart and soul lie," an insider said.
They added: "But people around him worry that if he pushes himself for (another) concert, he could end up a goner."
Saying Goodbye
Ozzy lit up the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England, on Saturday, July 5, for what he billed as his final performance. He came out on stage and performed a five-song set by himself before his former bandmates joined him.
"Are you ready?" He asked the audience. "Let the madness begin!"
The Mama, I'm Coming Home singer, who lives with Parkinson's, sat on stage in a black leather chair as he pumped up the crowd.
After the last song, Paranoid, the Godfather of Metal was presented with a cake, and fireworks went off over Villa Park to close out the emotional night.
Ozzy told the crowd: "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. I love you."