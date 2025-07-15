Ozzy Osbourne's Sad Last Days: Wheelchair-Bound Rocker Sparks Fears He's 'Saying Goodbye To All Of Us' — After Daughter Kelly Speaks Out About Parents' 'Suicide-Pact'

Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 and suffered multiple spinal surgeries – one of which left him too wrecked to tour.

British singer and songwriter Yungblud, who counts the Crazy Train singer as one of his inspirations, recently shared a video to TikTok talking with the rocker backstage and presenting him with a special gold necklace.

Fans, however, expressed their concern for Ozzy's health after he could not move from the wheelchair, and Yungblud had to bend down just to talk with him.

In the comments section of the video, one person said: "Seeing Ozzy in a wheelchair is so sad. What a true legend he is and will always be remembered as one. Keep on rocking till your last breath."

Another confessed: "I always found Ozzy pretty scary, but he just seems like the sweetest person."

While one person expressed: "The way Ozzy is saying goodbye to everyone and all of us, I just know the time is coming and he’s sticking to his and Sharon’s pact."