Ozzy Osbourne, 76, and Wife Sharon Osbourne's Suicide Pact That Daughter Kelly Brands 'Bulls—t'

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are rumored to have a 'suicide pact'.

July 13 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have long been rumored to share an alleged "suicide pact" with each other.

Now, their daughter Kelly is stepping in to squash the rumors, and she's not holding back, RadarOnline.com can report.

Kelly Osbourne has taken to social media to blast the various claims and reports.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 40-year-old Kelly slammed all speculation surrounding her parents, declaring: "I don't know what side of the bed I woke up on today, but I woke up on a f------ I'm f--- you up and fight you day. Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact."

She continued to set the record straight, stating emphatically: "That was bulls--- my mom said to get attention one time. And my dad's not dying. Stop!"

The chatter about a supposed pact has reached a fever pitch multiple times over the years, including a family podcast episode in 2023, where Sharon, 72, claimed euthanasia was "still a plan". Meanwhile, Ozzy, 76, previously mentioned in 2014 that physician-assisted suicide could be an option if faced with any "life-threatening condition".

The idea of a pact gained traction after their son questioned them about it on a podcast episode.

The family drama didn't stop there. Kelly also addressed the uproar caused by a viral AI video that purportedly features her father stating: "I don't need a doctor to tell me that I'm going to die. I know I'm going to die."

In true Osbourne fashion, she didn't hold back her feelings: "What the f--- is wrong with you people? Why would you spend your time making a video like this? He's not dying! Yes, he has Parkinson's. And yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he's not f------ dying. What is wrong with you?"

This tirade from Kelly comes in the wake of Ozzy's last live performance, which occurred amid his ongoing battle with Parkinson's.

Sharon Osbourne helped organize Ozy's farewell concert.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ozzy lit up the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, England, on Saturday, July 5, for what was promoted to be a historic finale alongside his Blash Sabbath bandmates Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward.

The concert featured a staggering 10-hour line-up, showcasing rock royalty including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and even a surprise appearance by Jack Black, all hosted by the charismatic Jason Momoa.

The 10-hour show featured stellar performances from Metallica, Anthrax, Guns N’ Roses and Jack Black.

Ozzy came out on stage and performed a five-song set by himself before his former bandmates joined him.

"Are you ready?" He asked the audience. "Let the madness begin!"

The Crazy Train singer, who lives with Parkinson's, sat on stage in a black leather chair as he pumped up the crowd.

After the last song, Paranoid, the Godfather of Metal was presented with a cake and fireworks went off over Villa Park to close out the emotional night.

Ozzy told the crowd: "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. I love you."

