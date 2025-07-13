Ozzy Osbourne, 76, and Wife Sharon Osbourne's Suicide Pact That Daughter Kelly Brands 'Bulls—t'

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 40-year-old Kelly slammed all speculation surrounding her parents, declaring: "I don't know what side of the bed I woke up on today, but I woke up on a f------ I'm f--- you up and fight you day. Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact."

She continued to set the record straight, stating emphatically: "That was bulls--- my mom said to get attention one time. And my dad's not dying. Stop!"

The chatter about a supposed pact has reached a fever pitch multiple times over the years, including a family podcast episode in 2023, where Sharon, 72, claimed euthanasia was "still a plan". Meanwhile, Ozzy, 76, previously mentioned in 2014 that physician-assisted suicide could be an option if faced with any "life-threatening condition".