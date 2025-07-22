Inside Ozzy Osbourne's Health Nightmare: How Black Sabbath Icon Was Forced To End Rock Career After Parkinson's Disease Impacted His Mobility Before His Death at 76

Ozzy Osbourne's final years were plagued with health issues, which contributed to the Prince of Darkness' death on Tuesday, July 22, at the age of 76, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The rocker's medical struggles were evident when the Black Sabbath frontman played his final concert with the band on July 5, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. Osbourne was seated on a bat throne as he was no longer able to walk.

"His Parkinson’s has progressed and he’s in a great deal of pain," an insider said at the time. "But instead of resting, he pushed himself to make this happen."

The Crazy Train artist announced his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease in 2020, which affected both his speech and mobility, but his health issues began long before that.