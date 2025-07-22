Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Turns Heads in Jaw-Dropping Tiny Red Bikini For New Mirror Selfie — As Fans Call Her 'One Of The Hottest Women On The Planet'

Hurley, 60, continues to be the best spokeswoman for her eponymous beach and swimwear brand, donning her Blaze Bikini top and bottom, which featured a triangle top with a gold chain link across her ample bust and a similar feature over her slim hips.

Elizabeth Hurley keeps proving age is just a number, as she wowed in a tiny red bikini selfie during a getaway to Monaco, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hurley sported messy hair and minimal makeup in the photo she posted to Instagram on Monday, July 21.

The Bedazzled star took the photo in the bathroom of a yacht overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. It appeared Hurley had just popped in after enjoying the scenery, as she was still sporting large, square-rimmed sunglasses.

Fans went absolutely wild for the snapshot in her comments section,

"The laws of gravity simply don’t apply to perfect," one person gushed, while a second raved, "In the '90s she was in her prime, in the early 2000s in her prime, 10 years ago in her prime, today in her prime, and in 10 years… still in her prime!!!"

"One of the hottest women on the planet," a third fan commented, while a fourth asked Hurley, "How the hell do you get hotter everyday!!? Like seriously! How is that possible!"