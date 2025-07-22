Elizabeth Hurley, 60, Turns Heads in Jaw-Dropping Tiny Red Bikini For New Mirror Selfie — As Fans Call Her 'One Of The Hottest Women On The Planet'
Elizabeth Hurley keeps proving age is just a number, as she wowed in a tiny red bikini selfie during a getaway to Monaco, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hurley, 60, continues to be the best spokeswoman for her eponymous beach and swimwear brand, donning her Blaze Bikini top and bottom, which featured a triangle top with a gold chain link across her ample bust and a similar feature over her slim hips.
Dazzling
Hurley sported messy hair and minimal makeup in the photo she posted to Instagram on Monday, July 21.
The Bedazzled star took the photo in the bathroom of a yacht overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. It appeared Hurley had just popped in after enjoying the scenery, as she was still sporting large, square-rimmed sunglasses.
Fans went absolutely wild for the snapshot in her comments section,
"The laws of gravity simply don’t apply to perfect," one person gushed, while a second raved, "In the '90s she was in her prime, in the early 2000s in her prime, 10 years ago in her prime, today in her prime, and in 10 years… still in her prime!!!"
"One of the hottest women on the planet," a third fan commented, while a fourth asked Hurley, "How the hell do you get hotter everyday!!? Like seriously! How is that possible!"
Taking the Plunge
Hurley was the guest of Jimmy Choo cofounder Tamara Mellon, whom she called a "wonderful friend" and thanked her "for a few days in paradise" in the caption.
The Estée Lauder spokeswoman donned another cleavage-baring look as she and Mellon took a water taxi to Monte Carlo to take in a private show by singer Benson Boone.
Hurley looked sensational in a black lace dress with a plunging front and a thigh-high slit as she posed next to the luxury shoe entrepreneur.
She called it "heavenly" to watch "the magnificent" artist in a post on July 18. Hurley was joined by her only child, son Damian Hurley, 23, who sat at a table with his mom for the show.
Damian was Liz's plus one for Boone's performance, with boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus seeming to take a pass on her latest jet-setting getaway.
The Royals star last posted about Cyrus, 63, on June 13, after celebrating her 60th birthday weekend together.
"I had a magical few days surrounded by family. Feeling very lucky and grateful," Liz told fans in a carousel of photos showing her wearing a pink and orange print corset top on jeans. In one snapshot, she beamed with a huge smile while sitting on the "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker's lap.
Damian was also present for his mom's festivities with her new man, along with the actress' close pals Patsy Kensit and Ceila Wise. Liz debuted her romance with the country star on Easter Sunday.
"Magical indeed!!! It’s been amazing to meet your wonderful friends and family. It’s no wonder you are so incredible. You’re surrounded by good people…. Who love you very much," Cyrus wrote in the comments. "I’m humbled and touched just to have been able to observe. Thank you for sharing the magic with me."
'Third Wheel'
RadarOnline.com previously revealed in June that Cyrus was getting tired of Damian being a constant presence by his girlfriend's side. The trio attended a starry gala dinner for an exhibition in Rome in late May, but looked glum while later walking through an airport.
One source claimed Cyrus could have been "unnerved" due to Damian's "third wheel presence" in his budding relationship with his Christmas in Paradise costar.
The insider shared: "The pictures in Rome say it all.
"At (the gala) Damian barely left Liz's side. Billy seemed annoyed that Damian didn't give him and Liz enough time to be seen as a couple before photobombing them."