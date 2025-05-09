Why Liz Hurley's Famous Pals Want an Intervention – After She Goes Public With Scandal-Plagued Country Singer Billy Ray Cyrus
They'd been dropping Easter eggs for weeks.
When Elizabeth Hurley marked son Damian's 23rd birthday on April 4 with a celebratory Instagram post, Billy Ray Cyrus responded with: "Happy Birthday, D Man," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On April 8, she dropped a heart emoji on the country star’s post teasing new music, then a day later used his song She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore in a sexy vacation clip of herself blowing a kiss to the camera in the Maldives.
By April 13, Cyrus was back in her comments – writing: "Congratulations Elizabeth Bikini Goddess Hurley" alongside more heart emojis – on her Beauty Idol award announcement.
While no one seemed to pick up on those Easter eggs, by Easter Sunday, the secret was out: The Achy Breaky Heart singer and the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress went Insta official with a kissy pic on April 20.
The news stunned fans – and even other celebrities – who never saw this pairing coming.
"Wait…what?" Little House on the Prairie actress Melissa Gilbert wrote on Instagram, echoing the sentiments of so many others who were incredulous that the man who rose to stardom with a mullet had landed the British beauty.
A source told RadarOnline.com 59-year-old Hurley and the Kentucky native, 63, are reveling in catching everyone off-guard.
"Liz and Billy Ray both love attention," said the source. "They’re getting a huge kick out of everyone’s shock."
How It Started
The fresh interest has its benefits. For Grammy winner Cyrus, "it’s helping spread the word that he’s got a new album coming out," said the source, while always-hustling Hurley thinks "any publicity is good publicity."
But their pairing isn’t completely out of the blue. Liz has said she's been a fan of her new beau since watching him on the Disney Channel's Hannah Montana at home alongside her son.
It led her to accept a role costarring with Cyrus in the 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise. After striking up a friendship, said the source, "they stayed in touch."
For his part, the Old Town Road hitmaker "always found Liz to be incredibly hot," added the source. "He's been drooling over her for years.”
After flirting over text in recent months, Billy Ray finally invited Liz for dinner.
"They found themselves wildly attracted to each other – and things have been progressing ever since," shared the source, with secret trips to Cyrus' farm outside Nashville and even to L.A.
Plagued by Drama
While Hurley hasn’t publicly dated anyone in more than a decade, the whirlwind courtship comes in the wake of two major breakups for Cyrus, both potential red flags.
In 2022, he divorced his wife of 30 years, Tish Cyrus, 57, with whom he shares five children – Miley, 32, Braison, 31, and Noah, 25, plus Brandi, 37, and Trace, 36, the two children he adopted from Tish’s previous relationship. Billy Ray, who divorced his first wife, Cindy Smith, in 1991, is also a dad to son Christopher Cody, 33, with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey.
Then things got truly ugly last August, when – after less than a year of marriage – he divorced his third wife, Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, following a toxic breakup marked by troubling mutual allegations of physical, emotional, and verbal abuse, as well as claims Billy Ray was a “persistent” drug user. Both denied all allegations.
The singer faced more negative headlines when he delivered a trainwreck performance at January’s Liberty Ball, sparking a concerned public plea from son Trace for him to turn things around amid a long-suspected estrangement from some of his kids, including superstar Miley.
"It seems this world has beaten you down and it's become obvious to everyone but you,” he wrote, adding: “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years, but you’ve pushed all of us away.”
Liz doesn't appear put off. "She knows he doesn't have a great track record when it comes to his love life but believes he's misunderstood, a gentleman who's worthy of a chance," said the source. "He's been nothing but kind and warm to her."
In fact, she's always loved a bad boy. Said the source, "If guys don't have edge and some element of wildness to them, she's not interested."
Still, pals are torn. "Some of Liz's friends worry she'll get bogged down by Billy Ray’s drama," said the source. Others are ready and willing to step in if needed.
An insider recently told one news outlet that the Gossip Girl alum’s friends, including Elton John – who's one of Damian's godfathers – are befuddled by the new relationship and fret, "it must be a joke or madness."
For now, they’re not speaking up: "They aren't saying it to her."
Where It’s Headed
Still others insist the Estée Lauder ambassador isn't about to put up with drama. "She's pretty quick to cut her losses and move on if someone isn't cutting the mustard – she's known for being pretty brutal that way," said the source, "which means Billy Ray has a challenge on his hands to keep her interested."
Calling the singer "totally infatuated," the source revealed, "He’s showering her with gifts, flowers, spoiling her any chance he gets. And she's lapping it up – for now, at least."
Billy Ray has fallen so fast that he's already thinking marriage, said the source. "He sees a future with Liz. Even though it’s early, he could see himself buying her a ring."
She might have some other ideas about becoming the fourth Mrs. Cyrus. In 2020, Hurley quipped she didn't need a man to take care of her.
"(I’m) open to the idea of being loved, loving someone, having someone fantastic in my life, and sharing it," she said. "I don’t know if marriage comes into that, to be honest."
In the end, reality may come crashing in for the long-distance lovers.
"Liz socializes with a glamorous set," said the insider, and may tire of self-described hillbilly Billy Ray, who, as one commenter mused, "looks like he needs a bath."
And while she posted a clip four-wheeling with her new love, said the insider, roughing it in the country might not be, well, her cup of tea.