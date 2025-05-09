Why Liz Hurley's Famous Pals Want an Intervention – After She Goes Public With Scandal-Plagued Country Singer Billy Ray Cyrus

While no one seemed to pick up on those Easter eggs, by Easter Sunday, the secret was out: The Achy Breaky Heart singer and the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress went Insta official with a kissy pic on April 20.

The news stunned fans – and even other celebrities – who never saw this pairing coming.

"Wait…what?" Little House on the Prairie actress Melissa Gilbert wrote on Instagram, echoing the sentiments of so many others who were incredulous that the man who rose to stardom with a mullet had landed the British beauty.

A source told RadarOnline.com 59-year-old Hurley and the Kentucky native, 63, are reveling in catching everyone off-guard.

"Liz and Billy Ray both love attention," said the source. "They’re getting a huge kick out of everyone’s shock."