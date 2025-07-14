EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Ugliest Divorce Takes New Dramatic Turn as Alice Evans is Accused of 'Faking Homelessness' and 'Needing Food Stamps' in Bitter Court Fight With Ex Ioan Gruffudd — Despite 'Earning $130K' Each Year

Gruffudd said he is paying Evans $3,000 per month in child support and $1,500 per month in spousal support. The exes share two daughters, Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11.

In his filing, the Fantastic Four star alleges Evans stopped paying rent, flew to Europe, and begged for money online while faking that she was on the verge of homelessness. Gruffudd claims the "destitute single mom" act was a scam to get more support.

Evans warned fans she was on the verge of being without a place to live and re-upped her original GoFundMe page in May to tell fans, "I need help getting the girls and I to our next place. Moving costs and deposit."

"We have found such lovely little places – tiny, but they felt like home. We don't need much," she pleaded. Evans went on to claim that she was selling most of her belongings to keep afloat and that she and her daughters "just need that extra bit to get us over the finish line" toward a deposit on the new place.

In his filing, Gruffudd claimed Evans requested he co-sign an apartment for her and pay her additional upfront support for two additional months of rent. He called the request "entirely impossible for me."