EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Ugliest Divorce Takes New Dramatic Turn as Alice Evans is Accused of 'Faking Homelessness' and 'Needing Food Stamps' in Bitter Court Fight With Ex Ioan Gruffudd — Despite 'Earning $130K' Each Year
Ioan Gruffudd has lobbed new bombshell financial allegations against ex-wife Alice Evans amid their divorce settlement's ongoing legal battle, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
While Evans, 56, told fans she earned under $200 per month and was on the brink of homelessness, Gruffudd provided bank records showing hefty deposits in a supplemental declaration exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com ahead of the former couple's next evidentiary hearing on July 25.
Evans' earnings and receipts for 2024 totaled $130,141, and Gruffudd claimed she is set to earn and receive at least that amount in 2025. Gruffudd even called her public sob story claiming poverty a "fraudulent narrative" meant to destroy him.
The actor goes on to note: "Despite my requests, Alice has not provided her account statements from her UK bank accounts, which strongly suggests that her actual income is much higher."
A 'Destitute Single Mom' Act
Gruffudd said he is paying Evans $3,000 per month in child support and $1,500 per month in spousal support. The exes share two daughters, Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11.
In his filing, the Fantastic Four star alleges Evans stopped paying rent, flew to Europe, and begged for money online while faking that she was on the verge of homelessness. Gruffudd claims the "destitute single mom" act was a scam to get more support.
Evans warned fans she was on the verge of being without a place to live and re-upped her original GoFundMe page in May to tell fans, "I need help getting the girls and I to our next place. Moving costs and deposit."
"We have found such lovely little places – tiny, but they felt like home. We don't need much," she pleaded. Evans went on to claim that she was selling most of her belongings to keep afloat and that she and her daughters "just need that extra bit to get us over the finish line" toward a deposit on the new place.
In his filing, Gruffudd claimed Evans requested he co-sign an apartment for her and pay her additional upfront support for two additional months of rent. He called the request "entirely impossible for me."
Evans Made Bank on GoFundMe
Evans told fans in a May 21 update via her GoFundMe page their donations had allowed her to hire a moving truck and workers to help move all of her furniture into storage. The Originals star added that she was looking for temporary accommodations at the time.
As of July 14, Evans had raised $18,557 through the crowdsourcing site.
Evans updated fans on June 7 that she and her daughters were in a new apartment and that she'd secured work by appearing at the A Touch of Fantasy fan convention in Paris later that month.
The 102 Dalmatians star doubled down on her near-homelessness claims in an Instagram post on July 7, while claiming her trip to Paris earned her enough money to pay for some rent.
"Me and my two girls came so close to being homeless a month ago. I’m their only parent and only relative within 6,000 miles, so it’s hard to go away for 5 days knowing they’re alone. But I did it. And I earned the money for next month’s rent," she wrote at the time.
What Happened Between Gruffudd and Evans?
Gruffudd filed for divorce to end their 13-year marriage in March 2021, after separating two months prior. Evans claimed that he walked out on their family and went on to allege that he had been cheating on her for years after the Harrow star went Instagram official with now-wife Bianca Wallace, 32, in October 2021.
The duo announced their engagement in January 2024 and married on April 25.
After months of insulting and pointed tweets from Evans about him, Gruffudd was granted a temporary restraining order against The Vampire Diaries star in February 2022. He provided the court with 113 pages of unhinged texts and emails that Evans had sent him. Six months later, a judge extended the order for an additional three years.
In July 2023, Gruffudd was granted a bifurcated divorce from Evans, meaning that they were declared legally single while the duo continued to battle over child custody and financial matters.
Baby on the Way
While Gruffudd continues to battle Evans in court, he revealed the joyous news to fans in June that he and Wallace are expecting their first child together.
The couple announced the news with an Instagram photo showing a silhouette of the Bad Boys: Ride or Die star kissing his wife's baby bump.
"Baby Gruffudd poppin’ out to say hello!" the duo gushed in the caption.