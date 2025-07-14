Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively's Using Her 'Celebrity Status' to Gain Upper Hand Before Face-to-Face Interrogation

The actor's lawyers argued Lively has zero proof she will be hunted down by eager paparazzi, and added offices of both sides are one mile from each other, according to a legal filing.

Baldoni's team also made clear that if the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star was to have her deposition on her home turf, they would be put at a disadvantage without their own space to discuss private matters.

"Although Lively’s foot-stomping and use of her celebrity status may have enabled her to seize control of the film, which is the crux of this dispute, her counsel’s tantrum has no place in this Court," Baldoni's attorneys said.